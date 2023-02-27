Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Alex Murdaugh sobbed and rocked back and forth as a forensic pathologist gave gruesome testimony detailing how his son Paul was shot in the back of the head at point blank range.

Dr Jonathan Eisenstat was called as a witness for Mr Murdaugh’s defence team on Monday morning, where he cast doubts on evidence previously presented by witnesses for the state.

Dr Eisenstat, a forensic pathologist, testified that the killer held a 12-gauge shotgun to the back of Paul’s head and pulled the trigger, with the force pushing the 22-year-old’s brain out of his skull.

The person pulling the trigger would have been covered in the victim’s blood and other bodily substances, he said.

Maggie and Paul were both gunned down at the Murdaugh’s Moselle hunting estate in Islandton, South Carolina, back on 7 June 2021.

Paul, 22, was shot twice with a shotgun as he stood in the feed room of the kennels, with the second bullet blowing his brain from his skull.

Maggie, 52, was shot five times with a .300 Blackout semiautomatic rifle as she tried to flee from her killer.

In Colleton County Courthouse in Walterboro on Monday, jurors were shown gruesome photos and diagrams of Maggie and Paul’s autopsies as the defence sought to pick holes in the prosecution’s case and sow doubts in the quality of the entire murder investigation.

Dr Eisenstat testified that – while he agreed with some parts – he disagreed with some of the conclusions reached by Dr Ellen Riemer when she performed autopsies on the bodies of the two victims.

He said that he agreed with Dr Reimer about Paul’s first gunshot wound, where the killer shot him in the chest from around three feet away.

This caused Paul to be “bent over” and the killer shot him a second time with the gun pressed against his head, he testified.

Dr Eisenstat described the second gunshot as a “textbook” contact wound to the skull which then caused gunshot pellets to travel through his neck and into his shoulder.

This contradicted Dr Reimer who testified to the exact opposite: that the bullet entered his shoulder and neck first, travelling up to his brain.

As the graphic photos of his wife and son’s bodies were shown in court, Mr Murdaugh became emotional, wiping tears from his eyes and rocking back and forth.

The defence witness also raised doubts about the way that the time of death was determined by Colleton County Coroner Richard Harvey.

Mr Harvey previously testified for the defence that he estimated the time of death of the two victims at around 9pm – by putting his hand under their armpits to feel for temperature.

Dr Eisenstat said that “you wouldn’t learn anything” from that method, saying “it’s a guess”.

He said that a coroner should take both the person’s core temperature by using a thermometer in the rectum, take the ambient temperature at the scene, and check the body’s rigidity.

While casting doubts on the coroner’s expertise, the testimony does little to undermine the prosecution’s time of death as this is based on the last cellphone use of the two victims.

Prosecutors say Paul was shot first at around 8.50pm, followed by Maggie right after.

Cellphone data shows both victims last appeared to use their phones at 8.49pm.

Throughout the defence’s case, Mr Murdaugh’s attorneys have sought to discredit the state’s case and the investigation by law enforcement from the get-go.

The defence is expected to rest its case on Monday, after calling its final few witnesses to the stand in an effort to convince the panel of jurors that the disgraced legal scion did not murder his wife and son.

The prosecution will then begin its rebuttal case, before closing arguments begin as soon as Wednesday.

The jury will also visit the scene of the murders, including touring the dog kennels and the feed room where the victims were gunned down.

Judge Clifton Newman agreed on Monday to the defence’s request of a jury visit to the Murdaugh family’s sprawling 1,700 Moselle estate.

The visit is expected to take place sometime later this week as the trial, before they decide the fate of the disgraced legal scion and accused killer.

Mr Murdaugh is facing life in prison for the murders of Maggie and Paul and has pleaded not guilty.

In a dramatic two days in court last week, Mr Murdaugh took the witness stand in his own case and confessed to lying about his alibi on the night of the murders.

For the past 20 months, the 54-year-old has denied ever being at the dog kennels with his wife and son on the night of 7 June 2021.

In a bombshell moment, he admitted to lying saying he was “paranoid” in part because of a distrust of SLED and because he was encouraged by his lawyer friends not to speak without an attorney present.

But, during a dramatic cross-examination, prosecutor Creighton Waters appeared to catch him in another lie.

He revealed evidence that Mr Murdaugh had lied about his alibi from the moment that the first officer arrived on the scene, appearing to pour cold water on the reason the accused killer gave for lying.

Prosecutors claim Mr Murdaugh killed his wife and son to distract from his string of alleged financial crimes – at a time when his multi-million-dollar fraud scheme was on the brink of being exposed.

Jurors heard four weeks of dramatic testimony from the prosecution, covering a trove of circumstantial evidence, including cellphone and car data and numerous apparent holes in his alibi for the time for the murders .

Meanwhile, the defence is seeking to present the alleged killer and financial fraudster as a loving family man who would never have murdered his wife and son. Defence experts have testified about mistakes in the preservation of crime scene evidence and claimed Maggie’s shooter was 5’2” tall – not 6’4” like Mr Murdaugh.

Beyond the murders, the brutal double murders brought to light a series of scandals surrounding Mr Murdaugh including unexplained deaths, a multi-million-dollar fraud scheme and a botched hitman plot.