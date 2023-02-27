Alex Murdaugh trial – live: New misdemeanour charge announced as prosecutors reveal damning video
Alex Murdaugh is facing new misdemeanor charges, according to an arrest warrant obtained by a local broadcaster. The details of the charges are not yet known.
Prosecutor Creighton Waters grilled Mr Murdaugh on Friday as cross-examination continued in the double murder trial that has captured attention across the globe.
The disgraced attorney was on the witness stand in Walterboro, South Carolina, where he is on trial for the brutal slayings of his wife Maggie and son Paul.
Mr Waters confronted the accused killer head-on about the murders and his “new story” about what he did and where he was when they were killed.
While the cross grew increasingly combative on Thursday, the prosecutor had not brought up the 7 June 2021 killings at that point, focusing on Mr Murdaugh’s financial crimes.
During Mr Murdaugh’s direct testimony, he shocked the court when he confessed for the first time that he had lied about his alibi on the night of the murders. He also admitted to his extensive financial crimes and to orchestrating the botched hitman plot – but continued to deny killing his wife and son.
As Mr Waters’ questioning drew to a close on Friday he played bodycam footage seeming to completely undermine the reasons the defendant gave for lying in his police interviews.
Trial viewers incorrectly claim to spot author John Grisham in the courtroom
Eagle-eyed viewers following the explosive Alex Murdaugh murder trial sparked frenzied — but incorrect — speculation that acclaimed author John Grisham was in the courtroom.
No, he’s not researching his latest novel.
Screenshots of a man bearing striking resemblance to Grisham began circulating on Twitter as Mr Murdaugh testified
Key revelations from the Alex Murdaugh murder trial... so far
It’s a dramatic saga that now includes murder, a botched hitman plot, multi-million-dollar fraud schemes and a series of unexplained deaths.
The now-disbarred attorney denies the allegations and has pleaded not guilty.
Mr Murdaugh’s trial got underway at Colleton County Courthouse in Walterboro on 23 January.
The prosecution has now wrapped up its case with the defence beginning its own case on 17 February – where Mr Murdaugh is expected to take the stand.
Here are the key revelations from the trial so far:
Murdaugh can’t remember last conversation with wife and son
Alex Murdaugh has claimed he can’t remember the last conversation he ever had with his wife Maggie and son Paul – just minutes before they were gunned down by the kennels on the family’s hunting estate.
In a bombshell move, Mr Murdaugh has now admitted that he was at the kennels at 8.44pm on 7 June 2021
Faces in the courtroom: Who’s who at the Alex Murdaugh trial
Who is the legal dynasty heir on trial for the murders of his wife and son
The hotly-anticipated trial of Alex Murdaugh is currently under way in South Carolina where he is facing life in prison for the double murder of his wife and son.
The 54-year-old heir to a prominent legal dynasty is accused of gunning down wife Maggie, 52, and their son Paul, 22, on the grounds of the sprawling family estate in Islandton back on 7 June 2021.
He was arrested in July 2022 and charged with two counts of murder and two counts of possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.
Timeline of murders, financial fraud, unexplained deaths and arrest
Disgraced legal dynasty heir Alex Murdaugh is currently on trial in a South Carolina courthouse for the murders of his wife and son.
Mr Murdaugh, 54, is accused of shooting Paul, 22, twice with a shotgun and Maggie, 52, five times with a rifle on the family’s sprawling hunting lodge in Islandton on 7 June 2021.
He was arrested more than a year later in July 2022 and charged with their murders.
In the 20 months since the brutal double murders propelled the Murdaughs onto national headlines, a series of other scandals, allegations and alleged crimes have also come to light.
Alex Murdaugh faces new charge as trial for his wife and son’s murders continues
Alex Murdaugh, the legal scion on trial for the murders of his wife Maggie and son Paul, is facing new misdemeanor charges.
According to jail records reviewed by WCBD News 2, authorities received an arrest warrant for a charge for the disgraced attorney on 24 February.
Details of the charges have not been revealed so far.
Mr Murdaugh, 54, is accused of gunning down his wife Maggie, 52, and their son Paul, 22, on the grounds of the family estate in Islandton back on 7 June 2021.
He was arrested in July 2022 and charged with two counts of murder and two counts of possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.
Murdaugh snaps in tense cross-examination about faking police power, stolen funds and lavish lifestyle
Alex Murdaugh snapped during a tense cross-examination about his family’s prominence in the low country, his alleged abuse of power, and the string of legal clients who he stole millions of dollars from.
