Alex Murdaugh is facing new misdemeanor charges, according to an arrest warrant obtained by a local broadcaster. The details of the charges are not yet known.

Prosecutor Creighton Waters grilled Mr Murdaugh on Friday as cross-examination continued in the double murder trial that has captured attention across the globe.

The disgraced attorney was on the witness stand in Walterboro, South Carolina, where he is on trial for the brutal slayings of his wife Maggie and son Paul.

Mr Waters confronted the accused killer head-on about the murders and his “new story” about what he did and where he was when they were killed.

While the cross grew increasingly combative on Thursday, the prosecutor had not brought up the 7 June 2021 killings at that point, focusing on Mr Murdaugh’s financial crimes.

During Mr Murdaugh’s direct testimony, he shocked the court when he confessed for the first time that he had lied about his alibi on the night of the murders. He also admitted to his extensive financial crimes and to orchestrating the botched hitman plot – but continued to deny killing his wife and son.

As Mr Waters’ questioning drew to a close on Friday he played bodycam footage seeming to completely undermine the reasons the defendant gave for lying in his police interviews.