Alex Murdaugh trial – live: Defence rests case after brother John Marvin describes aftermath of murders
Follow live updates on Alex Murdaugh’s double-murder trial at the Colleton County Courthouse in Walterboro, South Carolina
Dramatic moment Alex Murdaugh confronted over why he lied about night of murders
Alex Murdaugh’s defence has rested its case after calling a total of 14 witnesses to try to convince jurors he is innocent of the murders of his wife Maggie and son Paul.
The high-profile murder trial resumed Monday in Colleton County Courthouse in Walterboro, South Carolina, with the judge agreeing to allow jurors to visit the scene of the murders at the Murdaugh family’s Moselle property.
The first two witnesses of the day were experts who disputed Maggie and Paul’s autopsies as the court was shown grisly photos of their bodies.
Murdaugh’s brother John Marvin then testified about the night of the murders, and the days and months afterward. He spoke of interviews with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) and a key blue raincoat in the case before the defence rested.
Over two dramatic days last week, Murdaugh took the stand and confessed he had lied for the past 20 months about his alibi for the night of the murders - while prosecutors fought to refute his excuse for doing so.
Murdaugh was then hit with a new misdemeanour charge.
Alex Murdaugh: Timeline of murders, financial fraud, unexplained deaths and arrest
Disgraced legal dynasty heir Alex Murdaugh is currently on trial in a South Carolina courthouse for the murders of his wife and son.
Mr Murdaugh, 54, is accused of shooting Paul, 22, twice with a shotgun and Maggie, 52, five times with a rifle on the family’s sprawling hunting lodge in Islandton on 7 June 2021.
He was arrested more than a year later in July 2022 and charged with their murders.
In the 20 months since the brutal double murders propelled the Murdaughs onto national headlines, a series of other scandals, allegations and alleged crimes have also come to light.
Here’s a timeline of the key moments in the case:
Where was Buster Murdaugh during the murders?
Buster Murdaugh’s constant presence in the Colleton County Court has led to many viewers asking where he was during the murders.
During his own testimony last week, Buster said he was at the home he shared with his girlfriend Brooklynn White when his father called to give him the horrifying news.
“He asked me if I was sitting down, and I was like, yeah, then he sounded odd, then he told me that my mom and brother had been shot,” Buster said of his father.
He continued: “Brooklynn, my girlfriend, was with me ... she could hear my conversation over the phone, and she started packing stuff.
“I kinda just sat there for a minute, I was in shock. But, eventually, we got our stuff together and drove down to Moselle.”
Here, The Independent’s Rachel Sharp recaps Buster’s full testimony:
Alex Murdaugh hit with new misdemeanour charge
Alex Murdaugh has been hit with a new misdemeanour charge – adding to the more than 100 charges he will still face once his murder trial is over.
On Friday, SLED charged the accused killer and disgraced attorney with a new charge for a misdemeanour but gave no details about the alleged crime.
The Independent has reached out to SLED for further information.
FITS News reported that the charge is in connection to a family member passing Mr Murdaugh contraband in the courtroom during his trial – which could also mean charges against the family member in question.
Earlier in the trial, sources also told the local outlet that Mr Murdaugh’s sister Lynn passed the disgraced attorney an undisclosed item.
When she was told to stop, Lynn allegedly didn’t take it well, becoming “demonstrative” with court staff.
The incident is said to have prompted the court to order a drug test for Mr Murdaugh, who has previously revealed he has been addicted to opioids for the last two decades.
Murders, million-dollar fraud and mystery deaths: The story of Alex Murdaugh’s spectacular fall from grace
The ‘trial of the century’ is now under way in a courtroom in South Carolina where powerful legal scion Alex Murdaugh is charged with the brutal double murder of his wife and son.
But this is far from the only twist in a bizarre and sprawling tale of unexplained deaths, hitman plots and multi-million-dollar fraud schemes.
The Independent’s Rachel Sharp reports:
WATCH: Defence witness testifies that there were likely two shooters
Who was Paul Murdaugh?
Paul Murdaugh, 22, was the younger son of Alex and Maggie Murdaugh who, at the time of his death, was facing trial over the death of Mallory Beach, 19.
On the night of 24 February 2019, Paul was allegedly drunk driving the Murdaugh family’s boat with several of his friends on board.
The boat crashed into some rocks and threw the passengers overboard.
Beach’s body washed up on shore around a week later.
In April 2019, Paul was charged with three felonies over Beach’s death including boating under the influence and was facing up to 25 years in prison.
Paul was shot twice with a shotgun – once in the chest and once in the shoulder.
Investigators in the boat crash case had no choice but to drop the charges when he died. Beach’s family filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the Murdaughs – which was finally settled in January 2023.
Who was Maggie Murdaugh?
Maggie was Alex Murdaugh’s wife and the mother of their two sons Buster and Paul.
The 52-year-old met her husband when they were both students at the University of South Carolina.
She was shot five times with an AR-15-style rifle on the night of 7 June 2021.
According to testimony from the Murdaugh housekeeper Blanca Simpson, Maggie was concerned with the family’s finances – and feared her husband was not being truthful with her about the extent of their situation.
Ms Simpson testified that Maggie had got upset and confided in her a few months before the murders, saying that the family was being sued for $30m in the boat crash lawsuit.
Maggie told her that she felt “Alex was not being truthful to her about the lawsuit... she said ‘he doesn’t tell me everything’,” testified Ms Simpson.
Maggie’s sister Marian Proctor testified that Mr Murdaugh had an affair about 15 years ago – and Maggie found out about it.
While it was years ago and the couple worked through it, she said it “bothered” Maggie and she had brought it up again around the time of the murders.
She also revealed that the family knew about Mr Murdaugh’s opioid abuse.
Key revelations from the Alex Murdaugh murder trial... so far
Legal dynasty heir Alex Murdaugh is currently on trial in a South Carolina courtroom for the brutal double murder of his wife and adult son.
Maggie, 52, and Paul, 22, were both shot dead at the family’s sprawling 1,700-acre property in Islandton, South Carolina, on the night of 7 June 2021.
Mr Murdaugh, 54, claimed that he returned home from visiting his elderly mother to find the victims’ bodies at the dog kennels on the land.
No arrests were made for more than a year, until – in July 2022 – Mr Murdaugh was charged with their murders.
It’s a dramatic saga that now includes murder, a botched hitman plot, multi-million-dollar fraud schemes and a series of unexplained deaths.
Here are the key revelations from the trial so far:
Alex Murdaugh rocks and sobs as defence experts say son was shot in back of head at point-blank range
Alex Murdaugh sobbed and rocked back and forth as two defence experts gave gruesome testimony detailing how his son Paul was shot in the back of the head at point-blank range.
Forensic pathologist Dr Jonathan Eisenstat and crime scene analyst Tim Palmbach were called as witnesses for Mr Murdaugh’s defence team on Monday, where they both cast doubts on the prosecution’s theory of how the murders unfolded.
Both experts testified that the killer held a shotgun to the back of Paul’s head and pulled the trigger, with the force causing the 22-year-old’s brain to “explode” out of his skull.
“This explosive nature… you never see that unless you have a high-energy source contact wound,” testified Mr Palmbach.
The Independent’s Rachel Sharp has the story from today:
Alex Murdaugh trial jury to visit scene of wife and son’s murders
The jury in Alex Murdaugh’s high-profile murder trial will visit the scene where his wife Maggie and son Paul were brutally gunned down in the summer of 2021.
Judge Clifton Newman agreed on Monday to send the panel on a jury visit to the Murdaugh family’s sprawling 1,700 Moselle estate, before they decide the fate of the disgraced legal scion and accused killer.
As part of the visit, jurors will tour the dog kennels and the feed room where Mr Murdaugh is accused of shooting dead his wife and son back on 7 June 2021.
The Independent’s Rachel Sharp has the story:
