✕ Close Dramatic moment Alex Murdaugh confronted over why he lied about night of murders

Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

US Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Alex Murdaugh’s defence has rested its case after calling a total of 14 witnesses to try to convince jurors he is innocent of the murders of his wife Maggie and son Paul.

The high-profile murder trial resumed Monday in Colleton County Courthouse in Walterboro, South Carolina, with the judge agreeing to allow jurors to visit the scene of the murders at the Murdaugh family’s Moselle property.

The first two witnesses of the day were experts who disputed Maggie and Paul’s autopsies as the court was shown grisly photos of their bodies.

Murdaugh’s brother John Marvin then testified about the night of the murders, and the days and months afterward. He spoke of interviews with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) and a key blue raincoat in the case before the defence rested.

Over two dramatic days last week, Murdaugh took the stand and confessed he had lied for the past 20 months about his alibi for the night of the murders - while prosecutors fought to refute his excuse for doing so.

Murdaugh was then hit with a new misdemeanour charge.