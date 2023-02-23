Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

US Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Disgraced legal scion Alex Murdaugh has denied prosecutors’ claims that he searched a local restaurant online moments after finding his son and wife’s bodies.

During his anticipated testimony in his own defence on Thursday, Mr Murdaugh contested the state’s timeline report of the evening on 7 June 2021, when Paul and Maggie Murdaugh were shot dead on their property in Islandton, South Carolina.

Agents with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) had previously shared records from the disbarred lawyer’s phone with the court. The information collected from 6pm to 11pm on the day of the shootings showed a bizarre search by Mr Murdaugh at 10.40pm.

The state had argued that just 34 minutes after alerting 911 dispatchers that he had found his wife and son’s bodies by the property’s dog kennels — and 15 minutes after the first deputy arrived on the scene —, the accused killer searched ‘Whaley’s Edisto’ in his Safari browser.”

On Thursday, Mr Murdaugh’s attorney Jim Griffin asked him if he had intentionally done the search while Paul and Maggie were lying dead just feet away from him. The restaurant in Edisto Island is nearly an hour and a half away from the Murdaugh’s hunting state.

“I did not. Whaley’s is a restaurant that we ate at, a lot of times would get take out from,” Mr Murduagh said. “I’m assuming it was on my search history ... And obviously, I was trying to call people so I [mistakenly] hit that. I wasn’t trying to do any google search.”

Mr Murdaugh testified that while trying to reach close friends and relatives to deliver the tragic news, he accidentally called a photographer whose services he had used before. He also said he was not aware of text messages from a group chat that were delivered in the immediate aftermath of the murders.

Phone records also show that Mr Murdaugh called Maggie again at 10.03pm, just three minutes before calling 911.

He spoke with dispatchers until 10.17pm and the first deputy arrived at the scene at 10.25pm.

From the time he hung up the call with 911 dispatchers until law enforcement arrived, Mr Murdaugh called at least three family members or close friends. Cellphone records allegedly place Mr Murdaugh at the dog kennels minutes earlier – when the suspect had “told everyone he was never there”.

He then called his surviving son Buster at 10.44pm, with the call lasting eight seconds.