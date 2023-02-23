Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Disgraced legal scion Alex Murdaugh described how he spent his final day with his son Paul before he was murdered.

Taking the stand to testify his innocence in the murders of his wife and son, Mr Murdaugh recounted spending the day of 7 June 2021 planting fields with Paul before he and Maggie were killed by the dog kennels in the family’s Islandton, South Carolina, property.

“We rode around and we spent time together on the property,” Mr Murdaugh told the court through tears. “We went to the duck pond where we stayed for a minute.”

“Paw Paw had planted the duck pond by himself and he was making a really big deal to me about how much better the corn was doing,” he added, referencing Paul’s nickname.

The disbarred attorney said his son loved hunting, fishing and all things outdoors and that final day together they spent working on the sunflower, corn and dove fields in Moselle. Mr Murdaugh said he couldn’t be any closer to “Paw Paw” and that it was impossible not to enjoy himself when doing activities with him.

Mr Murdaugh also addressed a Snapchat video recorded by Paul around 8.40pm on the night of the murders, which placed him in the dog kennels shortly before the shooting. The accused killer said that he had lied to investigators about his alibi because he had become “paranoid” due to his opioid addiction.

“As my addiction evolved over time, I would get any situations or circumstances where I would get paranoid thinking,” he said. “It might be a look somebody gave me, it might be a reaction somebody had to something I did, it might be a policeman following me in a car.”

“That night June 7th, after finding Maggs and Paul … I wasn’t thinking clearly. I don’t think I was capable of reason. And I lied about being down there. And I’m so sorry that I did.”

Asked why he kept the lights for months, Mr Murdaugh answered: “Once I told the lie, and I told my family, I had to keep lying.”

This is a developing story ... check again for updates.