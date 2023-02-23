Alex Murdaugh trial - live: Defendant could take stand as defence details ‘sloppy’ scene
Alex Murdaugh’s murder trial is now in its fifth week in Colleton County Courthouse in Walterboro, South Carolina, with the defence case in full swing
There are conflicting reports as to whether disgraced former attorney Alex Murdaugh will take the stand and speak in his own defence at his double murder trial in South Carolina.
Reports in local media citing multiple sources claim that Murdaugh will take the stand on Thursday at the Colleton County Courthouse in Walterboro. Other reporting states that Murdaugh’s defence team is still in discussions with him and a decision will come late Wednesday or early in the morning.
In dramatic testimony, Murdaugh’s former law firm partner at PMPED Mark Ball described a chaotic crime scene on both the night of the murders and the next day – with evidence left out in the elements or left behind altogether.
Mr Ball — a witness for the defence — also insisted he has “no doubt” that the disgraced attorney was at the scene of the killings by identifying the voice of his friend of 34 years in a video shot by son Paul minutes before he and his mother were brutally murdered.
The defence is attempting to fight back against a trove of circumstantial evidence from the prosecution including cellphone and car data, the damning video, and apparent holes in Murdaugh’s alibi.
‘He sounded odd’: Alex Murdaugh’s son recounts father telling him about murders
Buster Murdaugh has taken to the stand to testify at the double murder trial of his father, Alex Murdaugh. The only surviving son of Maggie and Alex Murdaugh recalled how he found out about the murder of his brother and mother. He said his father called him and "sounded odd" on the call before he asked if he was sitting down and broke the news to him. "I kinda just sat there for a minute, I was in shock," Buster Murdaugh recalled. Buster said his father had been “destroyed” and “heartbroken” in the aftermath of the murders. Sign up for our newsletters.
Alex Murdaugh’s only surviving son Buster gave stoic testimony as his father looked on smiling in the South Carolina courtroom where he is on trial for the murders of his wife Maggie and son Paul.
Buster – who has attended the Colleton County Courthouse in Walterboro, South Carolina, every day since the start of the high-profile trial in a show of support for his father – was the first witness called to the stand by the defence on Tuesday morning.
Alex Murdaugh’s surviving son Buster gives stoic testimony in murder trial
During calm testimony, Buster appeared to water down – but not refute – some key points in the prosecution’s case, including the police interview where his father appeared to unwittingly confess to the murders
Jurors at Alex Murdaugh’s high-profile double murder trial heard on Wednesday that a piece of his son’s skull “the size of a baseball” was left behind at the crime scene by South Carolina investigators.
In dramatic testimony in Colleton County Courthouse in Walterboro, South Carolina, Mr Murdaugh’s former law firm partner at PMPED Mark Ball described a chaotic crime scene on both the night of the murders and the next day – with evidence left out in the elements or left behind altogether.
Alex Murdaugh trial hears ‘baseball-sized piece of Paul’s skull’ was left at scene
Defence’s case has sought to cast doubts on the preservation and collection of evidence from the crime scene
Alex Murdaugh’s high-profile murder trial took another dramatic turn on Wednesday when one of his own defence witnesses insisted he has “no doubt” that the disgraced attorney was at the scene of the killings.
Mark Ball, Mr Murdaugh’s former law firm partner at PMPED and friend of 34 years, delivered bombshell testimony in Colleton County Courthouse in Walterboro, South Carolina, where he identified Mr Murdaugh’s voice in the video taken at the dog kennels minutes before the murders.
Moment Alex Murdaugh’s defence witness identifies him in kennel video
One of the key parts of the prosecution’s case has been cellphone footage taken by Paul at the dog kennels just minutes before he and Maggie were shot dead
It’s a dramatic saga that now includes murder, a botched hitman plot, multi-million-dollar fraud schemes and a series of unexplained deaths.
The now-disbarred attorney denies the allegations and has pleaded not guilty.
Mr Murdaugh’s trial got underway at Colleton County Courthouse in Walterboro on 23 January.
The prosecution has now wrapped up its case with the defence beginning its own case on 17 February – where Mr Murdaugh is expected to take the stand.
Here are the key revelations from the trial so far:
‘Confession’, bloody scene and ‘clean’ shirt: Key moments from Alex Murdaugh trial
Alex Murdaugh’s high-profile trial is under way at Colleton County Courthouse in Walterboro, South Carolina. Rachel Sharp explains the most crucial moments so far
The double murder trial of Alex Murdaugh heard in graphic detail that body parts and blood was left behind at the crime scene. Mr Murdaugh’s former law firm partner, Mark Ball, said he was "disgusted" by the scene he was met with at the family’s Moselle estate. He detailed that a piece of Paul Murdaugh's son's skull, "the size of a baseball," was left behind by investigators. “It really infuriated me,” he said, adding that “it was still a pretty raw scene”. The crime scene had been released just hours after Paul and Margaret were killed. Sign up for our newsletters.
Clémence Michallon reports on how two filmmakers are rectifying how Mallory Beach’s death became a footnote to the Murdaugh murder case.
Her death became a footnote in the Murdaugh murder case. Now, her story is being told
As Alex Murdaugh’s trial continues, a new Netflix documentary brings viewers to the hearts of a traumatised community. Clémence Michallon speaks to directors Jenner Furst and Julia Willoughby Nason
The Post and Courier’s chief investigative reporter Avery Wilks reports that a decision to put Alex Murdaugh on the stand is still yet to be made, and the defence team will meet with him tonight to discuss the possibility.
As Alex Murdaugh’s bombshell trial for the killings of his wife Maggie and son Paul draws near a close, one crucial question looms: Will he testify?
Over nearly five weeks of trial, jurors have heard from nearly 70 witnesses including law enforcement officials who responded to the fatal shootings in the Murdaugh’s Islandton hunting estate on 7 June 2021, and relatives, longtime friends and house staff of the family.
Now, with the defence prepared to wrap its case on Friday, all eyes are on Mr Murdaugh more than ever.
On late Wednesday afternoon, local news outlet WCBD reported that the disgraced legal scion will make the risky move of taking the stand for his own defence.
Will Alex Murdaugh testify at his murder trial?
Reports say Murdaugh will testify in his own defence on Thursday at the Colleton County Courthouse in Walterboro, South Carolina
Riley Benson, anchor for WCB2 News 2, reports that defendant Alex Murdaugh will take the stand tomorrow to speak in his own defence.
Buckle up, people.