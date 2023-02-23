✕ Close Alex Murdaugh murder trial witness ‘infuriated’ by state of ‘sloppy’ crime scene

Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

US Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

There are conflicting reports as to whether disgraced former attorney Alex Murdaugh will take the stand and speak in his own defence at his double murder trial in South Carolina.

Reports in local media citing multiple sources claim that Murdaugh will take the stand on Thursday at the Colleton County Courthouse in Walterboro. Other reporting states that Murdaugh’s defence team is still in discussions with him and a decision will come late Wednesday or early in the morning.

In dramatic testimony, Murdaugh’s former law firm partner at PMPED Mark Ball described a chaotic crime scene on both the night of the murders and the next day – with evidence left out in the elements or left behind altogether.

Mr Ball — a witness for the defence — also insisted he has “no doubt” that the disgraced attorney was at the scene of the killings by i dentifying the voice of his friend of 34 years in a video shot by son Paul minutes before he and his mother were brutally murdered.

The defence is attempting to fight back against a trove of circumstantial evidence from the prosecution including cellphone and car data, the damning video, and apparent holes in Murdaugh’s alibi.