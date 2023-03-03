Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Prosecutors in South Carolina reacted with elation to the guilty verdict against Alex Murdaugh on Thursday night, telling a cheering crowd: "Justice has been done".

At a jubilant press conference outside the Colleton County Courthouse in Walterboro, state attorney general Alan Wilson hailed "a great day for the people of South Carolina".

"Today's verdict proves that no one – no one, no matter who you are in society – is above the law," Mr Wilson said.

It came hours after the Walterboro jury unanimously found 54-year-old Mr Murdaugh guilty of brutally murdering his wife Maggie and his son Paul following a dramatic six-week trial.

Lead prosecutor Creighton Waters likewise hailed the verdict, saying: "Justice was done today. It doesn’t matter who your family is. It doesn’t matter how much money you have or people think you have. It doesn’t matter what you think how prominent you are.

"If you do wrong, if you break the law, if you murder, then justice will be done in South Carolina. And I think South Carolina has shown to the nation, and the world, how a process can work, and work well. Thank y'all."

