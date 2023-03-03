Alex Murdaugh trial verdict — live: Sentence to be given tomorrow after Murdaugh found guilty of murders
Alex Murdaugh found guilty for murder of wife and son
Alex Murdaugh has been found guilty by the jury in his double murder trial for the brutal slaying of his wife Maggie and son Paul. It took jurors less than 3 hours to reach a unanimous verdict.
The 54-year-old disbarred attorney was convicted of two counts of murder and two weapons charges after a dramatic six-week “trial of the century” inside the Colleton County Courthouse in Walterboro, South Carolina. He faces life in prison on the charges.
After the verdict was read, Judge Clifton Newman said: “The evidence of guilt is overwhelming.”
In convicting Murdaugh, the jury determined beyond a reasonable doubt that he shot dead his wife Maggie, 52, and son Paul, 22, on the grounds of the wealthy family’s 1,700-acre Moselle hunting estate in Islandton, South Carolina, on 7 June 2021.
The jury reached its unanimous verdict after hearing almost six weeks of testimony and spending less than three hours deliberating on the case that has enthralled the country for almost two years.
Central to the trial was a damning cellphone video taken by Paul just minutes before he and his mother were killed that placed Murdaugh at the scene at the time of the murders.
Reaction from inside the courtroom
Avery Wilks of The Post and Courier shared some insight into courtroom reaction to the verdict via his colleague Thad Moore.
The jury wore serious faces as they entered the courtroom.
Murdaugh’s family did not appear to react to the decision. Buster, holding his girlfriend Brooklynn’s hand, looked down at the ground.
Only when Judge Newman told jurors their verdict was supported by the evidence did Murdaugh’s sister, Lynn, begin shaking her head. Alex did not appear to react when Hill announced the verdict.
After Newman said Murdaugh would be remanded to sheriff’s office custody, a deputy immediately whipped out handcuffs and placed them on Murdaugh’s wrists, the first time he has been handcuffed in the courtroom during the 28-day proceedings.
The Murdaugh family left quickly, escorted by deputies. The prosecution team and SLED agents hugged and patted each other on the back.
“Justice was done today,” says Waters. “It doesn’t matter who your family is. It doesn’t matter how much money you have or people think you have. It doesn’t matter what you think how prominent you are. If you do wrong. If you break the law. If you murder, then justice will be done in South Carolina, and I think South Carolina has shown to the nation, and the world, how a process can work, and work well. Thank you.”
Lead prosecutor Creighton Waters also thanks the jurors for their service.
“We had no doubt that we had a chance to present our case in a court of law that they would see through the one last con that Alec Murdaugh was trying to pull and they did and we’re so grateful for that.”
Watch: South Carolina AG Wilson gives jubilant speech after verdict
Press conference underway
South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson begins the post-trial press conference.
“It was all worth it because we got to bring justice and be a voice for Maggie and Paul Murdoch and bring justice for the people of South Carolina.”
He thanks the entire legal team beginning with lead prosecutor Creighton Waters.
AG Wilson also says an emphatic thank you to South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, whose reputation was called into question by the defence team.
He also thanks their federal and local law enforcement partners and the community of Walterboro, where the trial took place.
Watch: Murdaugh escorted out of court after conviction
Buster Murdaugh remains stoic as father Alex is convicted
A stoic Buster Murdaugh kept his emotions close to his chest as he watched the moment his father Alex was convicted of killing his brother Paul and mother Maggie.
Buster, 26, looked on in Colleton County Courthouse in Walterboro, South Carolina, on Thursday evening as a jury handed down a verdict of guilty on all charges to his only living parent.
Rachel Sharp has the latest.
The only surviving son of Alex and Maggie testified in his father’s defence that he was ‘destroyed’ after the murders
Watch: Judge Newman responds to defence motion for directed verdict
Judge Newman thanks jurors
Judge Clifton Newman thanks the 12 jurors and one remaining alternate for their service.
“You all responded and gave due consideration to the evidence. I will make no comment now as to the extent of the overwhelming nature of the evidence, but certainly, the verdict that you have reached is supported.”
He adds: “The circumstantial evidence, direct evidence, all of the evidence pointed to one conclusion, and that’s the conclusion that you all reached.”
“I applaud you all as a group, and as a unit and individually in evaluating the evidence and coming to a proper conclusion as you saw the law and saw the facts.”
Sentencing set for tomorrow morning
All parties agree that sentencing can be handled at 9.30am tomorrow.
Alex Murdaugh is placed in handcuffs and escorted out of the courtroom in silence.