Alex Murdaugh’s high-profile murder trial took another dramatic turn on Wednesday when one of his own defence witnesses insisted he has “no doubt” that the disgraced attorney was at the scene of the killings.

Mark Ball, Mr Murdaugh’s former law firm partner at PMPED and longtime friend, delivered bombshell testimony in Colleton County Courthouse in Walterboro, South Carolina, where he identified Mr Murdaugh’s voice in the video taken at the dog kennels minutes before the murders.

Mr Ball told the court he has “no doubt” at all that the three voices in the footage belong to Mr Murdaugh, his wife Maggie and his son Paul.

Minutes after the video was taken Maggie and Paul were dead.

One of the key parts of the prosecution’s case has been cellphone footage taken by Paul at the dog kennels just minutes before he and Maggie were shot dead.

The video was recorded for 58 seconds from 8.44.49pm to 8.45.47pm – less than five minutes before prosecutors say the victims were killed at around 8.50pm.

Off-camera, three voices are heard – Paul, Maggie and a man prosecutors say is Mr Murdaugh.

Multiple prosecution witnesses have testified that they are “100 per cent sure” that the voice belongs to Mr Murdaugh.

The video casts major doubts on Mr Murdaugh’s alibi.

The disbarred attorney has claimed he never went down to the dog kennels of the family estate that night. He claims he was napping at the family home and then, when he awoke, drove to his parents’ home to visit his mother.

When he returned he claims he found his wife and son weren’t home and drove down to the kennels where he found their bodies.

Mr Ball testified that Mr Murdaugh told him on the night of the murders that he had never been down to the kennels that day.

He then continued to tell him that version of events “at least three times” over the coming days and weeks.

“He was always clear that he never went down to those kennels?” asked prosecutor Creighton Waters.

Mr Ball responded: “It was the same version of it.”

The kennel video was initially brought up during direct questioning from Mr Murdaugh’s attorney Jim Griffin – in what appeared to be an attempt to raise the matter and brush over it before the state could hone in on the matter.