Alex Murdaugh, on trial for the murders of his wife Maggie and son Paul, is facing new misdemeanour charges.

According to jail records reviewed by WCBD News 2, authorities received an arrest warrant for a misdemeanour charge for the disgraced attorney on 24 February.

Details of the charges haven’t been revealed so far.

Mr Murdaugh, 54, is accused of gunning down his wife Maggie, 52, and their son Paul, 22, on the grounds of the family estate in Islandton back on 7 June 2021.

He was arrested in July 2022 and charged with two counts of murder and two counts of possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

Mr Murdaugh has pleaded not guilty to the charges and maintains that the person or persons responsible for killing his wife and son is still at large.

The disbarred attorney’s trial is currently underway in South Carolina where he is facing life in prison.

In the opening arguments of the trial which was initiated on 25 January, both the prosecution and defence mentioned graphic details about the injuries suffered by two victims.

(AP)

While prosecutors claim that Mr Murdaugh killed his wife and son to distract from his string of alleged financial crimes, the defence is seeking to paint him as a family man who could not have carried out the brutal murders because he loved his wife and son.

Besides the murder case, Mr Murdaugh is facing at least 100 other criminal charges over a string of allegations claiming he stole nearly $8.5m from clients at his law firm in fraud schemes going back a decade.

The attorney, who has since been disbarred, allegedly represented the clients in wrongful death settlements before pocketing the money for himself.

Mr Murdaugh is also facing several other civil suits.