Alex Murdaugh trial – live: Murdaugh testimony ends with dramatic video disproving key defence claim
Week five of the Alex Murdaugh double-murder trial concluded after two days of dramatic testimony from the defendant
Dramatic moment Alex Murdaugh confronted over why he lied about night of murders
Alex Murdaugh was intensely grilled by prosecutor Creighton Waters throughout Friday as cross-examination continued in the double murder trial that has captured attention across the globe.
The disgraced attorney was on the witness stand in Colleton County Courthouse in Walterboro, South Carolina, where he is on trial for the brutal slayings of his wife Maggie and son Paul.
Mr Waters confronted the accused killer head-on about the murders and his “new story” about what he did and where he was when they were killed.
While the cross grew increasingly combative on Thursday, the prosecutor had not brought up the 7 June 2021 killings at that point, focusing on Mr Murdaugh’s financial crimes, and attempts to influence an investigation into his son’s 2019 boat crash.
During Mr Murdaugh’s direct testimony, he shocked the court when he confessed for the first time that he had lied about his alibi on the night of the murders. He also admitted to his extensive financial crimes and to orchestrating the botched hitman plot – but continued to deny killing his wife and son.
As Mr Waters’ questioning drew to a close on Friday he played bodycam footage seeming to completely undermine the reasons the defendant gave for lying in his police interviews.
A defence witness in Alex Murdaugh’s high-profile double-murder trial has suggested that Maggie was gunned down by a 5’2” shooter – and not her 6’4” husband.
Mike Sutton, a forensic engineer who specialises in external ballistics, took the witness stand on Tuesday as the defence fights back against the trove of circumstantial evidence laid out by the prosecution over the past four weeks.
The jury in Alex Murdaugh's trial has finally been presented with evidence of his botched hitman plot months after the murders of his wife and son - including a sketch of the nonexistent man he claimed shot him.
Alex Murdaugh was confronted in court about his sudden and dramatic change in story about the night of his wife and son's murders – coming only after jurors were shown a bombshell video placing him at the scene and more than half a dozen witnesses identified his voice in the footage.

Rachel Sharp has the story.
Rachel Sharp has the story.
Alex Murdaugh has claimed that he still believes his wife and son were murdered by unknown assailants because of the 2019 fatal boat wreck.
The embattled legal scion told jurors on Friday his theory about the killer’s motive for shooting dead Maggie and Paul as he continued to protest his innocence of any involvement in the 7 June 2021 slayings.
“I believe that boat wreck is the reason why PawPaw and Maggie were killed,” he said.
Rachel Sharp reports.
It’s a dramatic saga that now includes murder, a botched hitman plot, multi-million-dollar fraud schemes and a series of unexplained deaths.
The now-disbarred attorney denies the allegations and has pleaded not guilty.
Mr Murdaugh’s trial got underway at Colleton County Courthouse in Walterboro on 23 January.
The prosecution has now wrapped up its case with the defence beginning its own case on 17 February – where Mr Murdaugh is expected to take the stand.
Here are the key revelations from the trial so far:
A bombshell moment unfolded at Alex Murdaugh's murder trial when he was accused of lying on the stand – about why he had lied over his alibi on the night of the murders.

Rachel Sharp has the latest.
Rachel Sharp has the latest.
Court adjourns for the weekend
Judge Newman brings the week to a close and excuses the jury.
Harpootlian says they will have four witnesses of approximately one hour each on Monday.
Waters says he will have a few rebuttal witnesses.
It is unclear when we will hear closing arguments, but Harpootlian suggests Wednesday as a target.
Harpootlian asks if he and Griffin can split their defence closing argument. Waters objects. Judge Newman says he will look at it but is not inclined to do it.
The trial will resume at 9.30am on Monday morning.
After Waters again says that Murdaugh has constructed a new story for the night based around the evidence he has heard in court that disproved his original alibi, recross concludes.
Murdaugh is allowed to step down.
There is a brief recross from Waters.
He states that “as a prosecutor and a lawyer, you had been manufacturing an alibi to cover your tracks” and that by telling SLED investigators to pull the data from the phones and car he could help back that up.
Murdaugh says that is “absolutely wrong”.