Alex Murdaugh to face court for first time since murder trial sentencing as jury tampering update looms – live
Follow updates as convicted killer to appear in court on financial fraud charges and deadline looms for South Carolina Attorney General’s Office to respond to bombshell jury tampering motion
Alex Murdaugh is set to appear in court this week to face a string of financial fraud charges – in what marks his first court appearance since he was sentenced to life in prison for the brutal murders of his wife Maggie and son Paul.
The convicted killer will attend a status conference before Judge Clifton Newman in Beaufort County on Thursday morning.
Two former friends and alleged co-conspirators in his financial crimes – former Palmetto State Bank CEO Russell Laffitte and former attorney Corey Fleming – are also due in court after they were previously convicted of charges.
Murdaugh is facing more than 100 state and federal charges over his alleged financial crimes – many of which he admitted to on the witness stand at his murder trial.
The court appearance comes as the deadline is looming for the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office to respond to a bombshell motion filed by Murdaugh’s attorneys last week in which they demand a new trial and accused Colleton County Clerk of Court Rebecca Hill of pressuring jurors to return a guilty verdict against him.
The AG’s office had 10 days to respond to this motion – giving them until Friday.
