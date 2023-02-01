Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Alex Murdaugh was seen sobbing as his son Paul’s final Snapchat video was played in court, revealing the voices of three separate people at the family’s dog kennels just minutes before the brutal double murder.

In the video, played to jurors at Colleton County Courthouse in Walterboro, South Carolina on Wednesday, Paul is filming the tail of a dog he was caring for for a friend inside the kennels on the sprawling 1,700-acre Moselle estate in Islandton.

Three separate and distinct voices are heard in the footage – two male and one female.

One of the male voices belongs to Paul, who is heard talking to the dog.

The female voice – believed to be that of his mother Maggie – is heard saying that the dog has a bird in its mouth.

A third male voice, which has not yet been identified, can be heard shouting inaudibly in the background.

Cellphone data shows that the Snapchat video was recorded for 58 seconds from 8.44.49pm to 8.45.47pm.

Minutes later, Maggie, 52, and Paul, 22, were both brutally shot dead at the dog kennels, in a grisly crime that left both victims in a pool of their own blood.

As the footage was played in court, Mr Murdaugh appeared to rock his head up and down and cry.

In opening statements, prosecutor Creighton Waters said that the Snapchat video would be “critical” to the case proving that Mr Murdaugh, 54, gunned down his wife and son in a horrific double murder to try to cover up a series of financial crimes.

Mr Waters said that the video places Mr Murdaugh at the dog kennels at the time of the murders – at a time when he claims he was back at the family home napping.

Alex Murdaugh places his hand over his face at his murder trial (2022 The State Media Company)

Prosecutors claim that Paul was shot dead first at around 8.50pm, followed by Maggie – with cellphone data being used to narrow down the murders to a precise eight-second window.

During testimony from SLED Lt. Britt Dove, who works in the computer crimes centre at the state agency, jurors heard how Paul FaceTime called his friend Rogan Gibson at 8.40pm and then again at 8.44.33pm, with the last call lasting 11 seconds.

After that brief call, Lt Dove testified Paul sent his final text message to Megan Kimbrell 8.48.05pm. The pair were messaging back and forth at the time. She messaged him back and Paul read the text message at 8:48:59pm.

This was the last activity on his phone.

Maggie last read a message on her cellphone at 8:49:27pm – the same group message from Mr Murdaugh’s siste.

Eight seconds later at 8.49.35pm, Mr Gibson sent Paul a text message but it went unread.

After 8.49pm, Maggie didn’t open or respond to messages or calls from several people including her husband, oldest son Buster and Mr Murdaugh’s brother John Marvin Murdaugh.

Among the unread messages were come from Mr Murdaugh, including a chilling final text at 9.47pm simply reading: “Call me babe.”

Mr Murdaugh, 54, is facing life in prison for the murders of his wife and son.

Prosecutors claim he shot dead his family members in an attempt to distract from a string of other scandals and crimes encircling him. He denies the allegations, insisting that their killer or killers is still at large.

At the time of the murders, Mr Murdaugh was believed to be facing financial ruin from a 20-year opioid addiction and – one day earlier – had been confronted by his law firm PMPED over an alleged multi-million-dollar fraud scheme.

Now, Mr Murdaugh is charged with more than 100 counts from multiple indictments alleging he stole nearly $8.5m from clients at his law firm in fraud schemes going back a decade.

Crime scene photos show shell casings on the floor of the dog feed house (Law & Crime)

The attorney, who has since been disbarred, allegedly represented the clients in wrongful death settlements before pocketing the money for himself.

Alleged victims include family members of Gloria Satterfield family, the Murdaugh’s longtime housekeeper who died in a mysterious trip and fall accident at the family home in 2018.

At the time, her death was regarded as an accidental fall – though the investigation was reopened after Maggie and Paul’s murders.

Three months on from the murders – on 4 September 2021 – Mr Murdaugh allegedly conspired to pay a hitman to shoot him dead so that Buster would inherit a $10m life insurance windfall.

The now-disbarred attorney initially claimed he was ambushed in a drive-by shooting while changing a tyre on his vehicle, but his story quickly unravelled and he confessed to orchestrating the plot.

Mr Murdaugh and his alleged co-conspirator Curtis Smith were arrested and charged over the incident.

As well as the deaths of Beach and Satterfield, questions have also surfaced about other mystery deaths surrounding the Murdaughs.

Stephen Smith, 19, was found dead in the middle of the road in Hampton County, South Carolina.

The openly gay teenager had suffered blunt force trauma to the head and his death was officially ruled a hit-and-run. But the victim’s family have long doubted this version of events, with the Murdaugh name cropping up in several police tips and community rumours.

An investigation was reopened into his death after Maggie and Paul’s murders.