For the first time, a lawyer for Alex Murdaugh has admitted that he is a person of interest in the double homicide of his wife and daughter.

“SLED [the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division] has said from the get-go that Alex was a person of interest,” Mr Murdaugh’s attorney, Jim Griffin, told FOX Carolina News.

Mr Murdaugh, a former lawyer in South Carolina, reported finding the bodies of his wife, Margaret, and son, Paul, on 7 June. Both were dead of gunshot wounds.

Mr Murdaugh’s lawyers have consistently denied that he had anything to do with their deaths – a point that Mr Griffin reiterated in the FOX interview.

“You would think that if Alex was the one who did it, that SLED would have been able to establish that pretty easily that night,” Mr Griffin said. “You would think they would have searched his house and found blood somewhere. You would think they would have found the murder weapons on the property. You would think they would come up with something to link Alex to the murders, forensically or independent evidence. And to my knowledge, they have not done that.”

Mr Griffin added that Mr Murdaugh has not been charged with the murders.

“What we do know as his lawyers is that he had no motive to kill them,” the lawyer said. “He loved his wife, he loved his son.”

The Independent has reached out to SLED for confirmation that Mr Murdaugh is indeed a person of interest, but has not yet heard back.

This is a breaking news story. More to follow