10 arrested in anti-vaxx sit-in at New York AMC movie theater

At least 10 people were apprehended at an AMC movie theatre in New York’s Times Square following an anti-vaccine protest, police have said.

The protesters allegedly walked into the AMC Empire 25 movie theatre on Monday night and began to argue with a manager after refusing to show their vaccination status.

According to the New York Post andNewsweek, the group purchased tickets to see an unnamed movie before the protest escalated and police were called to assist.

Some of the group were seen refusing to leave the theatre at the request of a manager, who had been following New York City rules on masks and vaccine requirements for indoor theatres and businesses.

Police were called to the building and the protesters were escorted out. Video footage that appeared on social media shows some of the arrests being made outside the AMC Empire 25.

“My body, my choice. The vaccine you won’t force,” said some of the group in a video of the arrests. A man was also seen wearing a shirt with the words “Freedom over fear”.

A protester also told the New York Police Department: “I hope that you guys get inspired by that and stand up with us because this is going to the Supreme Court.”

Another video on Instagram also showed the protesters being taken away from a movie screen.

The post was captioned: “Activists against mandates attempt to watch a movie at a movie theater that’s for the Syri (vaccinated) only. The NYPD was called on them to remove them”.

The NYPD told The Independent the persons were removed because of trespassing as well as “congregating inside of the closed theatre.” No charges have been filed so far.

AMC were approached for comment.