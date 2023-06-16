Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Paramedics in Baja California Sur who responded to the report of an American couple deceased in their hotel room said they felt symptoms consistent with carbon monoxide poisoning when they entered the room.

Fernando Valencia and his partner were called to the Hotel Rancho Pescadero in El Pescadero around 9pm on Tuesday (13 June) after receiving reports that two Americans were unconscious.

Upon arriving, Mr Valencia said he and his partner felt “dizzy” when they entered the room where they found 28-year-old Abby Lutz and 41-year-old John Heathco dead.

“We went out of the room as soon as possible … I was afraid for my partner because my first thought in my mind was ‘are we going to die?’” Mr Valencia told Good Morning America.

Lutz and Heathco were on a vacation in Mexico when they began to experience what Lutz’s family said are symptoms consistent with food poisoning. The two went to the hospital to seek treatment and by Monday (12 June) were feeling better.

Between the time that Lutz texted her father on Monday and Tuesday evening, the couple died of “intoxication” by an unknown substance, according to the Baja California Sur attorney general’s office.

Lutz’s family said they were told the couple’s deaths were due to “improper venting of the resort” with the possibility that it could be carbon monoxide poisoning.

Mr Valencia called walking into the room “one of the worst experiences” of his life. He was especially worried for his and his partner’s health because he was working with his sister.

John Heathco was found dead in a Mexico hotel room with Abby Lutz (LinkedIn)

The Baja California Sur attorney general’s office said in a statement that Lutz and Heathco had been dead between 10 and 11 hours by the time paramedics arrived. There were no signs of physical violence.

In a statement provided to The Independent, Henar Gil, the general manager of Rancho Pescadero – a Hyatt property – said: “We are truly heartbroken by this terrible tragedy. Our hearts are with the impacted families and loved ones during this unimaginable loss.”

Abby Lutz was found dead in a hotel room in Mexico with her partner John Heathco (Family handout)

“Local authorities are still actively investigating the situation, and the safety and security of our guests and colleagues remains a top priority, as always. We can confirm there was no evidence of violence related to this situation, and we are not aware of any threat to guests’ safety or wellbeing,” Ms Gil said.

She added “We are working to care for those who have been impacted and we are working closely with authorities as they conduct their investigation to understand the cause of death. Further inquiries should be directed to local authorities.”

US Department of State spokesperson Matthew Miller said they are “closely monitoring the investigation” into Lutz and Heathco’s deaths in a news conference on Thursday (15 June).

“We stand ready to provide any consular – any appropriate consular assistance,” Mr Miller added.