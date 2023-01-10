Jump to content

Blood, hatchet and hacksaw found at trash site in search for missing Ana Walshe

Gustaf Kilander
Washington, DC
Tuesday 10 January 2023 17:28

Ana Walshe investigation uncovers hatchet, hacksaw found in trash facility: report

Blood, a hatchet, a hacksaw, a rug, and cleaning supplies have been discovered in trash bags at a transfer station in the search for missing mother Ana Walshe in Massachusetts.

Officers with police dogs made the discovery in Peabody, north of Boston, on Monday, the local CBS station reported.

The 39-year-old mother of three was last seen on 1 January following a New Years Eve dinner at her Cohasset residence with a husband and a friend.

Her husband, 47-year-old Brian Walshe, has been charged with misleading the authorities working to find his wife. He pled guilty on Monday and is being held on a $500,000 bond.

The discovery of the items was shared with WBZ-TV but wasn’t confirmed by a spokesman for Norfolk District Attorney Michael Morrissey in a statement shared on Tuesday.

“Search activity conducted north of Boston yesterday resulted in a number of items being collected which will now be subject to processing and testing to determine if they are of evidentiary value to this investigation. No detail on those items will be disclosed at this time,” spokesperson David Traub said.

The Walshes’ three young boys are in the care of the Department of Children and Families.

More follows...

