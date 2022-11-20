Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

US Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

A suspect has been taken into custody after five people were killed and 18 others injured during a mass shooting inside a LGBT+ nightclub in Colorado Springs on 19 November.

Police officers responded to the scene at 11.57pm after 911 dispatchers received “numerous” calls that there was an active shooter inside the club.

On Sunday morning, Colorado Springs Police identified the suspected shooter as 22-year-old Anderson Lee Aldrich.

He was hospitalised with undisclosed injuries.

Club Q said it was “devastated” by the attack and called the incident a hate crime.

The shooting took place during a drag queen event that began at 9pm and was set to finish at 2am.

Here’s what we know so far:

Who is the Colorado Springs shooting suspect Anderson Lee Aldrich?

Anderson Lee Aldrich, 22, was named as the suspected gunman on Sunday morning.

The suspect was taken into custody at the scene and transported to hospital for unspecified injuries.

Colorado Springs Police Deputy Chief Adrian Vasquez said Mr Aldrich entered the club and began firing a long rifle before being subdued by witnesses.

Two guns were recovered at the scene.

A motive has not yet been determined.

How did the shooting unfold?

The shooting took place after Club Q held a punk and alternative drag show called “Delusions”, hosted by performer Del Lusional.

The show began at 9pm, followed by a DJ and dancing from 11pm that was scheduled to go to 2am.

Gunfire was reported just before midnight with officers rushing to the scene.

“I was walking backstage when I heard the gunshots. I only saw the after math and even then, I didn’t wanna look,” Del Lusional wrote in a post on Twitter.

In another post, the performer said: “I never thought this would happen to me and my bar. I don’t know what to do with myself. I can’t stop hearing the shots.”

One victim ran from the scene to a nearby 7-Eleven and collapsed, according to a witness who spoke with Colorado Public Radio.

“One of the victims had gotten shot seven times and ran over here … trying to get some help,” he said. “He collapsed. That’s why that caution tape is out in the front there.”

A post on the club’s Facebook page said that people inside the building helped stop the gunman.

“Our [prayers] and thoughts are with all the victims and their families and friends,” according to a post on the club’s Facebook page. “We thank the quick reactions of heroic customers that subdued the gunman and ended this hate attack.”

More than 30 firefighters and 11 ambulances responded to the scene, and ambulances transported three patients at a time to local hospitals.

During an early morning press conference, police spokesperson Lt Pam Castro stressed that “the investigation is in the very initial stages” and declined to discuss a motive.

Lt Castro added that said the number of dead and wounded may be “subject to change as the investigation continues.”

The FBI also is assisting the Colorado Springs Police Department with the investigation.