Andrew Lester set to stand trial over shooting of Black teen Ralph Yarl

The elderly Kansas City man who shot a Black teenager who knocked on his door by mistake will stand trial in the high-profile case.

Clay County Judge Louis Angles has ruled that 84-year-old Andrew Lester must face trial over the 13 April shooting of 16-year-old Ralph Yarl. Judge Angles made the ruling after he heard from several witnesses during a preliminary hearing on Thursday.

Mr Lester is charged with first-degree assault and armed criminal action. He has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

