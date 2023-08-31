Andrew Lester set to stand trial over shooting of Black teen Ralph Yarl
The elderly Kansas City man who shot a Black teenager who knocked on his door by mistake will stand trial in the high-profile case.
Clay County Judge Louis Angles has ruled that 84-year-old Andrew Lester must face trial over the 13 April shooting of 16-year-old Ralph Yarl. Judge Angles made the ruling after he heard from several witnesses during a preliminary hearing on Thursday.
Mr Lester is charged with first-degree assault and armed criminal action. He has pleaded not guilty to the charges.
