A man has been arrested after six people were killed in shootings in the town of Arkabutla in Tate County near the border between Mississippi and Tennessee in the vicinity of Memphis.

The office of Governor Tate Reeves said he had been briefed on the incidents and that a man had been detained. It’s thought that he was acting alone but officials have yet to announce a motive.

An elementary school and a high school were put on lockdown while the suspect was being pursued, the Coldwater Elementary School said in a Facebook post. The lockdown was later lifted and the school said “all students and staff are safe”.

Arkabutla is about 30 miles (50km) south of Memphis and the 2020 census stated that the town has around 285 residents.

The first shooting took place at around 11am CST when a man was killed outside a store on Arkabutla Road, according to WMC. A woman was then shot and killed inside a residence on Bend Road. A man was injured there but seemed to have been struck by an object.

Sheriff’s Deputies located another four people who had been fatally shot. Two were located in a home and another two outside along Arkabutla Dam Road, near the home of the suspect, the local outlet reported.

A spokesperson for the Sheriff’s Office in Tate County said that there had been “multiple fatalities” and “we have arrested the guy who did it”.

“I've been briefed on the series of shootings in Tate County,” the governor said. “The individual responsible has been taken into custody alive. At this time, we believe he acted alone. His motive is not yet known.”

“I will ensure that the full resources of the state are available to law enforcement as we continue to investigate the situation. The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) has been asked to assist in this investigation,” Mr Reeves added. “Please pray for the victims of this tragic violence and their families at this time.”

Law enforcement found the suspect on Arkabutla Dam Road in a vehicle, where he was detained without incident. The suspect has yet to be identified.