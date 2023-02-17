Mississippi shooting – live: Six dead in series of killings outside of Memphis as suspect in custody
Shootings occured across multiple locations
Six people are dead after a series of shootings in Arkabutla, Mississippi, on Friday, according to officials.
The killings took place outside of a store and inside of a home in the town outside of Memphis, Action News 5 reports.
”We have arrested the guy who did it,” the Tate County Sheriff’s office told NBC News.
The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is assisting local officials in investigating the shootings.
Data on mass shootings in America
The shooting in Mississippi sadly wasn’t the only mass killing in 2023.
According to the Gun Violence Archive, there have been at least 73 mass shootings this year.
Man fatally shoots six people in Arkabutla, Mississippi
A man has been arrested after six people were killed in shootings in the town of Arkabutla in Tate County near the border between Mississippi and Tennessee in the vicinity of Memphis.
The office of Governor Tate Reeves said he had been brief on the incidents and that a man had been detained. It’s thought that he was acting along but officials have yet to announce a motive.
Gustaf Kilander is following the story for The Independent.
Six people fatally shot in Mississippi
‘At this time, we believe he acted alone. His motive is not yet known,’ governor says
Shooting occurred across at least three locations: sheriff
Six people are dead after a shooting in the Mississippi town of Arkabutla.
The killings occured across multiple locations, WREG reports. Sheriff Brad Lance told the outlet the shootings happened in a store, a nearby house, and along Arkabutla Dam Road.
The shooter was apprehended, the sheriff went on, in the driveway of a home where multiple vicitms were found.
Mississippi shooting comes on heels of another tragedy in El Paso
The shooting in Arkabutla came just a day after one person was killed and another three were wounded in El Paso, Texas, in a shootout at a mall.
Here’s our report on what happened.
Mississippi shooter ‘acted alone,’ governor says
The Arkabutla shooter likely acted alone, according to Mississippi governor Tate Reeves.
“At this time, we believe he acted alone,” Mr Reeves wrote in a statement on social media. “His motive is not yet known.”
“Please pray for the victims of this tragic violence and their families at this time,” he added.