Arkabutla, Mississippi (Google Street View)

Six people are dead after a series of shootings in Arkabutla, Mississippi, on Friday, according to officials.

The killings took place outside of a store and inside of a home in the town outside of Memphis, Action News 5 reports.

”We have arrested the guy who did it,” the Tate County Sheriff’s office told NBC News.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is assisting local officials in investigating the shootings.