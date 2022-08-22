(CBS46)

Three people have been shot in midtown Atlanta, city police have said.

According to police, the scene is still active. Pedestrians have been advised to stay away from the area while their investigation continues.

Atlanta police said the shooting began just before 2pm in midtown. Police on scene said one person was killed. The condition of the other two victims is unknown.

Law enforcement on scene said they believe they've identified a suspect and a woman has been taken into custody at the Atlanta airport.

“We have an enormous amount of resources out at the scene. They have an identification, so they’re in the process of locating the assailant,” told the Atlanta Journal Constitution.

Authorities told the paper the suspect may have called for a cab or a rideshare service to flee the area. Because they did not know if the suspect has left the area, authorities asked residents to shelter in place.