Atlanta shooting – live: Woman in custody as one dead, two injured in midtown gunfire
Three people have been shot in midtown Atlanta, city police have said.
According to police, the scene is still active. Pedestrians have been advised to stay away from the area while their investigation continues.
Atlanta police said the shooting began just before 2pm in midtown. Police on scene said one person was killed. The condition of the other two victims is unknown.
Law enforcement on scene said they believe they've identified a suspect and a woman has been taken into custody at the Atlanta airport.
“We have an enormous amount of resources out at the scene. They have an identification, so they’re in the process of locating the assailant,” told the Atlanta Journal Constitution.
Authorities told the paper the suspect may have called for a cab or a rideshare service to flee the area. Because they did not know if the suspect has left the area, authorities asked residents to shelter in place.
Woman suspected of triple shooting in custody
Atlanta police reportedly have taken a woman into custody in connection to a triple shooting in midtown Atlanta that occurred Monday afternoon.
The Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority reportedly sent out an email to employees identifying the woman shortly after the shooting, but police have not confirmed her name.
Police say suspect may have fled the scene in a taxi or rideshare car
Atlanta police said the suspect in a triple shooting in midtown Monday may have fled the scene by hailing a cab or calling a rideshare car.
Police said they believe they have identified a suspect but do not know that individual’s current location. As a result they are recommending residents of the area stay in their homes until further information becomes available.
Three shot in midtown Atlanta
Three people were shot just before 2pm Monday in midtown Atlanta.
Police are still on-scene and consider the situation active. The status of the three injured individuals is currently unknown.
Law enforcement have identified a possible suspect and are currently trying to locate them.
