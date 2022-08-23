Atlanta shooting – live: Female suspect seized at airport as two dead, one injured in midtown attack
A woman has been arrested after three people were shot in midtown Atlanta on Monday, city police have said.
The Atlanta Police Department said it had detained a suspect in the shootings at the city’s international airport after evacuating the scene of the crime.
Media reports identified that suspect as Raïssa Kengne, an information security manager who appears to have named two of the victims in a string of social media posts and a lawsuit alleging a conspiracy against her.
Officials named the two people who died as Wesley Freeman, 41, and Michael Shinners, 60. Mr Freeman was a longtime employee at Ms Kengne’s former accounting firm, while Mr Shinners was described in her lawsuit as the manager of her apartment complex.
Officers are still investigating why the shooting happened, but said they believed the victims had been targeted specifically.
The shooting began just before 2pm in midtown, leaving two people dead and one injured.
ATF also names suspect as Raissa Kengne
A source inside the US Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (known as the ATF) has confirmed the suspect's identity as Raissa Kengne, according to WSBTV Channel 2.
The source said Ms Kengne was arrested by ATF agents the Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport with a 9mm Glock pistol in her purse after a taxi company told officers it had ferried her there.
The ATF was among numerous local and federal law enforcement agencies given thanks by Atlanta's police department on Monday.
Victim's mother in law speaks out
A woman has spoken out claiming to the mother in law of shooting victim Wesley Freeman.
"Please pray for my family," said Janice Gardner on Facebook on Monday. "My daughter’s husband Wes was one of the victims in the shooting today. He passed away a couple of hours ago. Thanks for your prayers."
Pictured: Female suspect seized in Atlanta airport as two dead in shooting
The Atlanta police department arrested a female suspect who allegedly shot dead two victims and wounded one other in the city on Monday, according to officials.
The suspected woman was held by police officers at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport and “taken into custody without incident.”
Visuals from the airport showed the suspected woman in handcuffs at the airport. Witnesses present at the time of police taking the women into custody said that the events leading to the arrest were lowkey and did not peril the safety of those present at the airport.
“***SUSPECT IN CUSTODY***” the department tweeted shortly after that.
APD says that the city’s “extensive camera network” helped them locate the suspect, who has not been named, at the airport.
The arrest came after APD had released surveillance video images of the female they say shot the three people at Colony Square in Midtown on Monday.
Read the full report on the Midtown shooting here:
Female suspect seized in Atlanta airport as two dead in shooting
APD says that the city’s ‘extensive camera network’ helped them track down suspect
Residents say the shooter targeted building managers
The first shooting was a targeted attack on management staff at the apartment building where the suspect lived, according to CBS 46.
Residents at the scene of the first shooting told reporter Patrick Quinn that the suspect lived in their building.
They said that the shooter targeted apartment management staff on the plaza level of the complex.
Video shows police entering buildings near shooting
Witness videos given to Atlanta news broadcaster 11 Alive show police officers responding to the shooting on Monday.
The clips show officers in body armour carrying rifles walking into businesses near Colony Square and a building lobby near Juniper St and 14th St.
Victims named as Wesley Freeman and Michael Shinners
The shooting victims have been named as Wesley Freeman, 41, and Michael Shinners, 60, according to local media reports.
CBS 46 anchor Shon Gables broke the news on Twitter, citing the Fulton County medical examiner.
Notably, both Mr Freeman and Mr Shinners were named as defendants in the lawsuit filed by Raïssa Kengne earlier this year, claiming that they were involved in a conspiracy against her.
Mr Freeman's own LinkedIn page describes him as an information security auditor who has worked at Ms Kengne's former employer for nearly 17 years.
Mr Shinners, meanwhile, is identified in Ms Kengne's lawsuit as the general manager of her apartment complex at 1280 West Peachtree St.
‘We do not believe this was random’, police say
Atlanta police said that they believe the victims were specifically targeted, but are still looking for a motive.
“We do not believe these were random acts of violence," said interim police chief Darrin Schierbaum at a press conference on Monday afternoon.
Mayor Andre Dickens said the woman was arrested before entering a restricted area and that the “security of the airport was never compromised."
Suspect filed lawsuit against her former employer
The Atlanta suspect appears to have filed a lawsuit against her former employer and other parties in May, making the same allegations contained in her LinkedIn posts.
In a 407-page complaint uncovered by Kevin D Reyes, an open source intelligence analyst at the Institute for Strategic Dialogue, Raissa Djuissi Kengne accusers her former employer of conspiring with her building management company, her neighbours, and her own previous lawyers in order to retaliate against her.
"This case concerns the retaliation, persecution, harassment, intimidation, threats, burglary, computer hacking, phone spoofng, and other attacks the Plaintiff was subjected to upon reporting to the relevant authorities a violation of [various finance laws]," the complaint reads.
In the version seen by The Independent, only Ms Kengne's neighbour Justin Mungal had yet responded in detail to the lawsuit, calling her complaint a "shotgun pleading" and denying her claims.
Suspect’s LinkedIn posts mentioned buildings where shooting unfolded
The Atlanta shooting suspect appears to be an information security auditor who made social media posts alleging a conspiracy against her, The Independent has found.
Atlanta transit chiefs told employees on Monday that the suspect was named Raissa Kengne, according to local news station CBS 46.
And in the week before the shooting, a LinkedIn page belonging to one Raïssa Kengne made a series of posts mentioning the same buildings where the killings unfolded on Monday.
Ms Kengne, whose LinkedIn page identifies her as chief executive of her own accounting firm based in Atlanta, claimed that her former employer had been targeting her with criminal acts, in cahoots with the manager of her apartment building.
"My home was broken into, my computers were hacked, and my phones were spoofed," she alleged, adding that she believed that "evidence" in her safe had been deleted.
One video showed her arguing with a police officer and complaining that a reported burglary at her home had not been properly investigated.
Ms Kengne's posts named the same apartment building where Atlanta police said the first of the shooting spree's two victim were shot on Monday.
And the company she previously worked for has its Atlanta office at the same building where the third victim was shot.
Atlanta police have not yet identified the suspect arrested.
Is this the Atlanta suspect’s LinkedIn page?
A LinkedIn page has surfaced that appears to belong to the suspect in the Atlanta shooting.
Atlanta’s metro rail service sent an email to employees naming the suspect as Raissa Kengne, according to CBS 46.
There is indeed a LinkedIn page for a woman with that name, who lives in Atlanta, works as an information security auditor, and seems to match an early photo of the suspect.
The owner of the page has made a string of unusual posts, alleging a criminal conspiracy against her by one of her former employers in cahoots with her apartment building manager and posting videos of her interactions with Atlanta police.
The Independent is investigating further.
