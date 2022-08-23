✕ Close Woman arrested in Midtown triple shooting

A woman has been arrested after three people were shot in midtown Atlanta on Monday, city police have said.

The Atlanta Police Department said it had detained a suspect in the shootings at the city’s international airport after evacuating the scene of the crime.

Media reports identified that suspect as Raïssa Kengne, an information security manager who appears to have named two of the victims in a string of social media posts and a lawsuit alleging a conspiracy against her.

Officials named the two people who died as Wesley Freeman, 41, and Michael Shinners, 60. Mr Freeman was a longtime employee at Ms Kengne’s former accounting firm, while Mr Shinners was described in her lawsuit as the manager of her apartment complex.

Officers are still investigating why the shooting happened, but said they believed the victims had been targeted specifically.

The shooting began just before 2pm in midtown, leaving two people dead and one injured.