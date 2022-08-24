Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Liveupdated1661364690

Baltimore mass shooting - live: Hunt for two gunman after one killed and six wounded

Follow for the latest

Graeme Massie
Wednesday 24 August 2022 19:11
<p>Baltimore Police on the scene of the shooting </p>

Baltimore Police on the scene of the shooting

(Baltimore Police)

One man has been killed and six other adults have been injured in a broad daylight mass shooting in Baltimore, with the two suspects still at large.

Baltimore Police Chief Harrison said that officers were called to the scene of a shooting at the intersection of Park Heights Avenue and Shirley Avenue in the city’s Northwest District at around 12.24pm on Wednesday afternoon.

The police chief said that a group of individuals were sitting and standing at the intersection when a silver four-door Lexus drove into the area on Park Heights.

Two suspects exited the vehicle and began firing “indiscriminately” at the group of people.

Seven people were shot in the incident. One victim has died from their injuries.

Baltimore Firefighters said that four emergency service units had responded to the area and were treating victims both on the scene and transporting them to hospitals.

1661363978

One man killed and six others injured in mass shooting in Baltimore

One man has been killed and six other adults have been injured in a broad daylight mass shooting in Baltimore, with the two suspects still at large.

Baltimore Police Chief Harrison said that officers were called to the scene of a shooting at the intersection of Park Heights Avenue and Shirley Avenue in the city’s Northwest District at around 12.24pm on Wednesday afternoon.

Rachel Sharp has the details.

One man killed and six others injured in mass shooting in Baltimore

Officers were called to the scene of a shooting at the intersection of Park Heights Avenue and Shirley Avenue in the city’s Northwest District at around 12.24pm on Wednesday afternoon

Graeme Massie24 August 2022 18:59
1661363105

‘Multiple’ victims injured in mass shooting in Baltimore

Multiple victims have been injured in a mass shooting in broad daylight in Baltimore, Maryland.

Baltimore Police tweeted that officers were called to the scene of a “multi-victim shooting scene” at the intersection of Park Heights Avenue and Shirley Avenue in the city’s Northwest District at around 12.24pm on Wednesday afternoon.

Rachel sharp has the story for The Independent.

‘Multiple’ victims injured in mass shooting in Baltimore

Multiple victims have been injured in a mass shooting in broad daylight in Baltimore, Maryland.

Graeme Massie24 August 2022 18:45
1661362505

Police Commissioner on scene of shooting

“Police Commissioner Harrison and PIO are on scene of a multi-victim shooting in the Northwest District. Media staging area will be at the intersection of Keyworth and Park Heights Avenues,” BPD tweeted.

Graeme Massie24 August 2022 18:35
1661362106

Baltimore confirm multi-victim shooting in city

“Investigators are at the intersection of Park Heights Avenue and Shirley Avenue. 08.24.2022 at approximately 12:24 p.m., Northwest District officers were summoned to a multi-victim shooting scene,” BPD tweeted.

Graeme Massie24 August 2022 18:28
1661361963

Baltimore mass shooting

This is a live blog on a mass shooting incident in Baltimore, Maryland.

More detail follows.

Graeme Massie24 August 2022 18:26

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in