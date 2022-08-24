Baltimore Police on the scene of the shooting (Baltimore Police)

One man has been killed and six other adults have been injured in a broad daylight mass shooting in Baltimore, with the two suspects still at large.

Baltimore Police Chief Harrison said that officers were called to the scene of a shooting at the intersection of Park Heights Avenue and Shirley Avenue in the city’s Northwest District at around 12.24pm on Wednesday afternoon.

The police chief said that a group of individuals were sitting and standing at the intersection when a silver four-door Lexus drove into the area on Park Heights.

Two suspects exited the vehicle and began firing “indiscriminately” at the group of people.

Seven people were shot in the incident. One victim has died from their injuries.

Baltimore Firefighters said that four emergency service units had responded to the area and were treating victims both on the scene and transporting them to hospitals.