Baltimore mass shooting - live: Hunt for two gunman after one killed and six wounded
Follow for the latest
One man has been killed and six other adults have been injured in a broad daylight mass shooting in Baltimore, with the two suspects still at large.
Baltimore Police Chief Harrison said that officers were called to the scene of a shooting at the intersection of Park Heights Avenue and Shirley Avenue in the city’s Northwest District at around 12.24pm on Wednesday afternoon.
The police chief said that a group of individuals were sitting and standing at the intersection when a silver four-door Lexus drove into the area on Park Heights.
Two suspects exited the vehicle and began firing “indiscriminately” at the group of people.
Seven people were shot in the incident. One victim has died from their injuries.
Baltimore Firefighters said that four emergency service units had responded to the area and were treating victims both on the scene and transporting them to hospitals.
One man killed and six others injured in mass shooting in Baltimore
One man has been killed and six other adults have been injured in a broad daylight mass shooting in Baltimore, with the two suspects still at large.
Baltimore Police Chief Harrison said that officers were called to the scene of a shooting at the intersection of Park Heights Avenue and Shirley Avenue in the city’s Northwest District at around 12.24pm on Wednesday afternoon.
Rachel Sharp has the details.
One man killed and six others injured in mass shooting in Baltimore
Officers were called to the scene of a shooting at the intersection of Park Heights Avenue and Shirley Avenue in the city’s Northwest District at around 12.24pm on Wednesday afternoon
‘Multiple’ victims injured in mass shooting in Baltimore
Multiple victims have been injured in a mass shooting in broad daylight in Baltimore, Maryland.
Baltimore Police tweeted that officers were called to the scene of a “multi-victim shooting scene” at the intersection of Park Heights Avenue and Shirley Avenue in the city’s Northwest District at around 12.24pm on Wednesday afternoon.
Rachel sharp has the story for The Independent.
‘Multiple’ victims injured in mass shooting in Baltimore
Multiple victims have been injured in a mass shooting in broad daylight in Baltimore, Maryland.
Police Commissioner on scene of shooting
“Police Commissioner Harrison and PIO are on scene of a multi-victim shooting in the Northwest District. Media staging area will be at the intersection of Keyworth and Park Heights Avenues,” BPD tweeted.
Baltimore confirm multi-victim shooting in city
“Investigators are at the intersection of Park Heights Avenue and Shirley Avenue. 08.24.2022 at approximately 12:24 p.m., Northwest District officers were summoned to a multi-victim shooting scene,” BPD tweeted.
Baltimore mass shooting
This is a live blog on a mass shooting incident in Baltimore, Maryland.
More detail follows.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.