One man has been killed and six other adults injured in a mass shooting in broad daylight in Baltimore, with two gunmen now at large.

Baltimore Police Chief Michael Harrison said that a “mass casualty event” unfolded at the intersection of Park Heights Avenue and Shirley Avenue in the Maryland city’s Northwest District at around 12.24pm on Wednesday afternoon.

The police chief said that a group of adults were sitting and standing at the intersection when a late-model silver four door Lexus drove into the area on Park Heights.

Two suspects exited the vehicle and began firing “indiscriminately” at the group of people, he said.

Seven people – all adults – were shot in the attack.

The two shooters then jumped back into the vehicle and fled from the scene, Chief Harrison said.

Two of the victims were rushed to the shock trauma unit of a local hospital where one man died from their injuries.

The other five victims were all walk-ins at Sinai Hospital.

The police chief said that the six surviving victims are believed to have sustained non-life-threatening injuries and are all expected to survive.

The identities of the victims have not been released but police confirmed that none of them are minors.

Chief Harrison said that the attack appeared to be “targeted” as he urged members of the public to come forward with information about what he described as a “brazen” and “cowardly” incident.

“The brazenness of these offenders to pull up, get out of a car and then open fire on a group of people minding their own business, it’s unconscionable,” he said.

Images posted on social media by Baltimore Police showed yellow police tape cordoning off the area where the shooting took place.

The Independent has reached out to Baltimore Police for further information.

This story is breaking. Check back for more