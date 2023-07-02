Two dead and 28 injured in block party attack as gunman still at large

✕ Close Baltimore: Mayor condemns 'reckless, cowardly' mass shooting of 30 people

Two people have died, and 28 are injured, including three people who are in critical condition, after a mass shooting in Baltimore.

Baltimore Police Department acting commissioner Richard Worley confirmed the number of dead and injured during a press conference at the scene. Nine people were transported to area hospitals after being found with gunshot wounds by police.

Police said the gunman remains at large, but clarified there is no known motive at this time. Worley said investigators are “working an extensive crime scene.”

The shooting took place in the 800 block of Gretna Avenue early Sunday morning.

Hundreds of people were gathered in the area for an event called “Brooklyn Day,” a witness told TV station Fox 45, adding that they had heard 20 to 30 shots fired

Mayor Brandon Scott described the shooting as “reckless” and “cowardly”.

“We will not stop until we find you—and we will find you,” Mr Scott said, speaking about the perpetrator.