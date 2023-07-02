Baltimore shooting latest: Two dead and 28 injured in block party attack as gunman still at large
Two people have died, and 28 are injured, including three people who are in critical condition, after a mass shooting in Baltimore.
Baltimore Police Department acting commissioner Richard Worley confirmed the number of dead and injured during a press conference at the scene. Nine people were transported to area hospitals after being found with gunshot wounds by police.
Police said the gunman remains at large, but clarified there is no known motive at this time. Worley said investigators are “working an extensive crime scene.”
The shooting took place in the 800 block of Gretna Avenue early Sunday morning.
Hundreds of people were gathered in the area for an event called “Brooklyn Day,” a witness told TV station Fox 45, adding that they had heard 20 to 30 shots fired
“We will not stop until we find you—and we will find you,” Mr Scott said, speaking about the perpetrator.
Mayor Scott said: “This was a reckless, cowardly act that happened here and that has permanently altered many lives and cost two people their lives.
“Until then, I hope with every single breath that you take that you think about the lives that you took and you think about the lives that you impacted here tonight,” he added.
Two people have died, and 28 are injured, including three people who are in critical condition, after a mass shooting in Baltimore, police said.
Nine people were transported to area hospitals after police arrived at the scene to find one woman dead, Baltimore Worley said.
He said: “This was a reckless, cowardly act that happened here and that has permanently altered many lives and cost two people their lives.”
Police officials have urged anyone with information to come forward.