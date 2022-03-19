New images of the suspect in the killing of a popular New York City singing coach have been released by police amid an appeal for more information.

Barbara Gustern, 87, was attacked while walking home along West 28th Street and Eighth Avenue in the Chelsea neighborhood of Manhattan at 8.30pm on 10 March, the New York Police Department reported.

Ms Gustern fell and hit her head during the attack, suffering fatal injuries. She later died in hospital.

The female suspect fled the scene towards 9th Avenue. The new images appeared to be from a New York subway station surveillance camera.

Police are still searching for the woman who according to NBC News exchanged no words with Ms Gustern before attacking the singing coach from behind. No motive is known.

Among those to pay tribute to Ms Gustern were cast members and her colleagues from the 2019 Broadway revival of the musical “Oklahoma!”The New York Times reported. Ms Gustern also worked with Blondie lead singer Debbie Harry.

NYPD Chief of Detectives James Essig said that the attack on Ms Gustern was a “disgusting, disgraceful offense committed against a vulnerable, elderly female who was doing nothing but walking down the streets of New York City”, and again appealed for information.

Police described the suspect as “a female with a light complexion and long dark colored hair”.

It also said that the individual “was last seen wearing a black jacket, black leggings, white skirt (possibly a dress) and dark colored shoes”.