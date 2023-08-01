Human remains in barrel sparks Malibu Beach murder investigation

Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A murder investigation has been launched in Malibu, California after human remains were found inside a barrel at Malibu Lagoon State Beach on Monday.

A sanitation worker reportedly first noticed the black, plastic, 55-gallon drum bobbing in the lagoon at around 3pm on Sunday. He attempted to drag the drum back to shore after paddling out in a kayak to retrieve it, only for the tide to wash it back out to sea that night, according to CNN.

The gruesome discovery was made at approximately 10.10am on Monday when a lifeguard swam out to retrieve the drum and, noticing its unusual weight, peered inside.

The barrel contained the remains of an unidentified Black male without clothes. Cause of death has not been determined, according to Lieutenant Hugo Reynaga of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Paramedics were summoned to attend to the “non-responsive” man before he was pronounced dead at the scene.

It is not clear how long the corpse had been in the container although only limited signs of decomposition were evident and no other signs of violence, Lieutenant Reynaga said.

Much of Malibu Beach is open to the public and a famous location for surfers however the lagoon area is regarded as unsafe and is off-limits.

The crime scene will remain closed but the rest of the beach is open for business, California State Parks spokesperson Jorge Moreno said.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department has meanwhile asked anyone with information to come forward and contact its Homicide Bureau on (323) 890-5500 or call Crime Stoppers on (800) 222-TIPS (8477).