Christy Bautista: Virginia woman stabbed to death in Washington DC hotel on concert trip
Suspect, George Sydnor Jr, 43, was also discovered inside the hotel room and arrested on murder charge
Woman killed after stabbing inside Ivy City Hotel room
A Virginia woman was stabbed to death inside a Washington DC hotel room while on a trip to see a concert in the city, according to police.
Christy Bautista, 31, of Harrisonburg, Virginia, was found dead inside the Ivy City Hotel on Friday evening, says the Metropolitan Police Department.
Suspect, George Sydnor Jr, 43, was also discovered inside the hotel room and was arrested and charged with first-degree murder.
Officials say it is not believed that the victim knew the suspect and they are investigating why he was in the hotel room.