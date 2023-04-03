Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A Virginia woman was stabbed to death inside a Washington DC hotel room while on a trip to see a concert in the city, according to police.

Christy Bautista, 31, of Harrisonburg, Virginia, was found dead inside the Ivy City Hotel on Friday evening, says the Metropolitan Police Department.

Suspect, George Sydnor Jr, 43, was also discovered inside the hotel room and was arrested and charged with first-degree murder.

Officials say it is not believed that the victim knew the suspect and they are investigating why he was in the hotel room.