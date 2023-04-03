Two workers trapped in trench killed at JFK airport in New York

Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Two workers died at John F Kennedy International Airport in New York after they became trapped in a trench, according to the city's fire department.

The incident occurred Monday near Terminal 7.

"Due to ongoing emergency activity, please expect roadway delays in vicinity of Terminals 5 and 7 at JFK Airport," the airport reported in a tweet.

Two workers were removed from a trench and were declared dead at the scene, according to a report by Fox News Digital.

The workers were reportedly killed when the trench collapsed, according to WABC.

Delays at the terminal due to the emergency activity have forced travelers into Terminal 5, which has caused slowdowns there.

“Due to heavy traffic at Terminal 5, departing passengers are recommended access Terminal 5 via free AirTrain from Lefferts Blvd or Federal Circle Stations,” the airport wrote in a tweet.