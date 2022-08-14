Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Two people have died and 17 are injured after a man reportedly drove his car into a crowd and later killed a woman in Pennsylvania.

State troopers have arrested a suspect in the Columbia County mass casualty incident, WBRE/WYOU reported.

Police believe that the same 24-year-old man is behind the Luzerne County assault that led to the death of a woman.

The suspect has been identified as Adrian Oswaldo Sura Reyes of Nescopeck. State Trooper Anthony Petroski told the press that several people who had joined a fundraiser for the families of the ten people who died in a Nescopeck blaze were hit by a car.

The Columbia County Coroner, Jeremy Reese, told Eyewitness News that one person, a 50-year-old woman, was dead at the crash scene. Her identity is being withheld pending family notifications.

Not long after the crash, Pennsylvania State Police said they got a call concerning a man who was assaulting a woman. When they got to that separate scene, they found a dead woman and Mr Reyes was detained by municipal police, WBRE/WYOU reported.

He faces two counts of criminal homicide, according to authorities. He’s currently being held at the Columbia County Correctional Facility and bail has been denied.

Mr Petroski didn’t confirm if the crash into the crowd was intentional. The investigations into both incidents are ongoing.

Reporters first interacted with Mr Reyes at 3am on Sunday as he was placed in a police vehicle.

When asked for comment, he said, “sorry, I’m sorry,” according to WBRE/WYOU.

The crash into the crowd took place at around 6.30pm on Saturday.

“Among a sea of people and commotion, there is a heavy law enforcement presence, including state police forensics and reconstruction units, and a heavy first responder presence, too,” Eyewitness News reporter Madonna Mantione said on Saturday evening, according to WBRE/WYOU.

Pastor Brad Iverson of Berwick Bible Church told Eyewitness News that “I was home barbecuing and began receiving messages from folks at my church that this was taking place so I thought they might need some spiritual support considering what’s happened here”.

“They need help and so I just thought I’d come down to see if there was something I could do,” he added.

The surrounding area near Center Street in Berwick was shut down following the crash. The bar where the incident occurred, The Intoxicology Department, has said that it will be shut down until further notice.