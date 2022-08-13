Salman Rushdie: New Jersey man accused of stabbing author on stage is charged with attempted murder
Moment Salman Rushdie’s attacker apprehended on stage
The New Jersey man accused of stabbing author Salman Rushdie on stage in New York state has been charged with attempted murder.
The alleged attacker, Hadi Matar, has been charged with attempted murder in the second degree by the Chautauqua County District Attorney’s Office, Reuters reported.
Mr Matar, 24, from Fairview, New Jersey was taken to Chautauqua County jail late on Friday night after he had been questioned by the authorities, Western New York News Now reported.
State police, the FBI, and the County DA are working on determining a motive for the attack. Mr Rushdie remains in hospital.
“The individual responsible for the attack yesterday, Hadi Matar, has now been formally charged with Attempted Murder in the Second Degree and Assault in the Second Degree,” Chautauqua County District Attorney Jason Schmidt said in a statement on Saturday. “He was arraigned on these charges last night and remanded without bail.”
Investigators were awaiting a warrant on Friday to search Mr Matar’s backpack. Police had also blocked the street in New Jersey where a home believed to be connected to the suspect is located, according to Western New York News Now.
“Immediately after the attack, I was on scene to view the evidence in order to determine what needed to be further developed and preserved for prosecution,” Mr Schmidt added. “I then dispatched a prosecutor to stay with investigators and communicate information to me while I worked on a search warrant application which was signed last night by our County Court Judge, Hon David W Foley.”
“Execution of the legal authority provided to us by that warrant has already occurred and is ongoing. We are working closely with State Police, our local police agencies and federal law enforcement partners to fully develop the evidence,” he said.
“We have been in touch with our counterparts in the State of New Jersey where the attacker is from to share information and assist them in helping us to better understand the planning and preparation which preceded the attack so that we and the different agencies involved can determine what, if any, additional charges should be asserted. This is the very early stage of what will invariably be a protracted legal process. We will try to be as transparent as we can without compromising the case,” the DA said, according to the local outlet.
Mr Rushdie’s agent, Andrew Wylie, told The New York Times that the author was on a ventilator on Friday night and that he was unable to speak.
“Salman will likely lose one eye – the nerves in his arm were severed, and his liver was stabbed and damaged,” Mr Wylie told the paper. “The news is not good.”
More follows...
