Salman Rushdie on ventilator and will likely lose an eye after attack, his agent says
Salman Rushdie is currently on a ventilator and will likely lose an eye following an attack at a literary event in New York, his agent has said.
The author cannot speak and the nerves in his arm are severed, Andrew Wylie told Reuters in a written statement.
“The news is not good,” Mr Wylie wrote. “Salman will likely lose one eye; the nerves in his arm were severed; and his liver was stabbed and damaged.”
Sir Salman is undergoing surgery after he was stabbed while on stage at a book event in New York.
Hadi Matar, 24, of New Jersey, has been taken into custody after he allegedly stormed the stage and stabbed the author at least once in the neck and abdomen at the Chautauqua Institution.
Sir Salman has lived with a bounty on his head since the late 1980s when Iranian religious leader Ayatollah Khomeini issued a fatwa against him.
Stunned attendees at Friday’s literary event helped wrestle the attacker from Sir Salman, according to reports.
A New York State police trooper, who had been providing security at the event, arrested the assailant.
“A man jumped up on the stage from I don’t know where and started what looked like beating him on the chest, repeated fist strokes into his chest and neck,” said Bradley Fisher, who was in the audience.
“People were screaming and crying out and gasping.”
A doctor in the audience helped tend to Sir Salman while they waited for the emergency services to arrive, police said.
More to follow..
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies