Salman Rushdie: New York governor praises police officer who helped author

New York governor Kathy Hochul has commended a police officer who came Salman Rushdie’s aid when he was attacked at an event on Friday, 12 August.

The author was stabbed in the neck on stage at the Chautauqua Institution in Chautauqua. He was airlifted to hospital where he underwent surgery.

Police named the man accused of the attack as Hadi Matar, 24, from New Jersey.

“It was a state police officer who stood up and saved his life, protected him as well as the moderator who was attacked,” Hochul said.

