Boston Apple store car crash driver identified and charged

The driver of the SUV that crashed into an Apple store in Hingham, Massachusetts, has been identified and charged.

One person was killed at least 19 were injured during the incident in the Boston suburb on Monday morning.

Bradley Rein, 53, has been arrested and charged with reckless homicide by motor vehicle, according to the Plymouth County district attorney’s office. He was arrested on Monday night and will be arraigned in Hingham District Court.

District Attorney Tim Cruz made the announcement in a tweet on Tuesday morning.

On Monday, Mr Cruz’s office named the one fatality of the mass casualty incident as Kevin Bradley, 65, of New Jersey.

An earlier statement by Apple said he was a “professional who was onsite supporting recent construction at the store”.

The crash took place at approximately 10.45am on Monday in the shopping centre on Derby Street in Hingham, a coastal town southeast of Boston.

The dark-coloured SUV — a Toyota 4Runner — smashed through the plate glass windows at the front of the store and plowed through knocking people out of the way and pinning some to the far wall.

Fourteen victims were taken to South Shore Hospital and two more were taken to facilities in Boston. There were also several walking wounded.

South Shore Health said at a press briefing that they treated everything from head trauma to limb damage. Multiple people were described as having life-threatening injuries.

The driver, Mr Rein, was in the presence of police officers after the crash and an active criminal investigation was launched.

There are no details on the circumstances surrounding how the crash occurred, nor what speed Mr Rein was driving.