Hingham Apple store crash - updates: Mystery over driver and cause of collision that killed one and injured 19
Shortly before 11am on Monday, a car crashed into an Apple store in the Boston suburb of Hingham, leading to the death of one person while more than a dozen have been injured.
The 19 injured people were taken to hospitals by ambulance after the Black SUV smashed through the front window and plowed through the store, Plymouth County District Attorney Tim Cruz said during a press conference.
Mr Cruz said the driver was a man that was in the presence of police officers after the crash. He added that he was unable to say at this time if prosecutorial action will be taken, but that there is an “active criminal investigation going on”.
Hingham Fire Chief Steve Murphy said that several people were pinned against the door at the back of the shop. He added that the structural integrity of the building was being evaluated but that were no concerns at the time of the press briefing.
Mr Cruz said that several 911 calls came in from the Derby Street shops at around 10.45am.
“A dark-coloured SUV appears, went through at a rate of speed undetermined, through a … glass window and struck multiple people,” Mr Cruz told reporters.
Injury total rises to 19, CBS reports
The number of people injured from a driver who crashed into a Massachusetts Apple store on Monday has risen to 19, up from 17 in the initial reports.
South Shore Hospital in Weymouth, Massachusetts, was treating 17 patients from the crash as of Monday evening, the DA’s office told CNN in an email. Two of the other victims were sent to Boston hospitals.
Victim identified as New Jersey man
In a news release from District Attorney Timothy Cruz’s office, the victim of today’s mass casualty incident has been identified as Kevin Bradley, 65, of New Jersey.
An earlier statement by Apple said he was a “professional who was onsite supporting recent construction at the store”.
A car has crashed into an Apple store in the Boston suburb of Hingham, leading to the death of one person while at least 17 have been injured.
This is everything we know so far.
One person was killed and at least 19 have been injured
What happened today in Hingham?
Gustaf Kilander reports on how events unfolded this morning in the Boston suburb of Hingham.
Police identify 65-year-old killed in Apple store crash
“We have patients in the operating room and people we anticipate going into the operating room,” medical trauma chief says
Employees ‘visibly shaken’ after crash
Plymouth County District Attorney Tim Cruz said the employees of the store were “visibly shaken” following the crash.
“This investigation is active and ongoing. We are very limited as to what we can say at this point,” he added.
“Fourteen of the victims were taken to South Shore Hospital and Weymouth and two victims [were] taken to Boston area hospitals,” Mr Cruz said.
Locals say crash left ‘gaping hole’ in Apple store: ‘It sounded like a bomb went off’
Witnesses Lynne Goyuk and Emily McKenna told Boston25News about what they saw before and after the crash.
“It sounded like a bomb went off,” Ms Goyuk said. “We saw several people who should have sought medical attention, but they wouldn’t go over because they knew other people were critical.”
Ms McKenna said: “I just heard like glass shatter, and everyone ran to the window because they thought it was a smash and grab, and there was just a gaping hole in the middle of the Apple Store. I didn’t see the car drive by but someone said it was going pretty fast, so maybe he just lost control.”
Authorities say they’re looking into surveillance video
During a press conference on Monday afternoon, authorities told reporters that there are currently no concerns on structural stability within the Apple store and that detectives are looking for surveillance video to find out more.
One person called the ordeal “a terrible event” and “terrible day.”
