Hingham Apple store crash - updates: Driver Bradley Rein ‘told police deadly collision was an accident’
One person was killed and at least 19 injured after a car ploughed into an Apple store in the Boston suburb of Hingham before 11am Monday
The driver of a car that crashed into an Apple store in the Boston suburb of Hingham, killing one person and injuring 19 others, is being held on a $100,000 cash bail after he entered a not guilty plea at his arraignment on Tuesday.
Bradley Rein, 53, is facing a charge of reckless homicide by motor vehicle, according to Plymouth County District Attorney Tim Cruz.
The cause of the crash on Monday is still under investigation.
According to court documents from the hearing, Rein told police he was looking for an eyeglass store at a shopping centre when his right foot became stuck on the accelerator. He said he used his left foot to try to brake but couldn’t stop the vehicle from crashing through the front of the store, the documents say.
“Though the outcome of this accident was horrific … It was just that. It was an accident,” said Rein’s court-appointed lawyer on Tuesday.
Kevin Bradley, 65, was identified as the victim killed when the black SUV plowed into the store.
Rein’s next court appearance is set for 22 December.
Witness claims driver who crashed into Apple store was going 60mph, court documents say
A witness who saw the deadly car crash at the Hingham Apple store unfold on Monday morning estimated that the driver, Bradley Rein, was going “around 60mph”, court documents read.
That same witness added that they did not see Rein appear to slow down or press on the brakes as he crashed into the Boston suburb store, court documents read.
Derby Street, site of deadly Apple store crash, issues statement upon reopening on Tuesday
Derby Street Shops in Hingham, the site of the deadly crash that left one dead and more than a dozen injured, began reopening on Tuesday at 10am local time, with the damaged Apple store remaining boarded up ahead of the busy Thanksgiving week.
“As we reopen today, please know that we’re holding the victims, their families and all of those involved in yesterday’s tragedy at the forefront of our minds,” Derby Street said in a statement Tuesday morning, according to Yahoo News. “We are here, and we will do everything we can to continue to show up for our incredible community.”
Outside the boarded up Apple store, a police officer stood guard on the sidewalk out front while a small memorial of flowers had been placed near the site of the crash with an accompanying note that read: “Sending all of our peace and love.”
Suspect driver says his foot was stuck when he crashed into Apple Store, killing 1 and injuring 17
Bradley Rein, 53, of Natick, has been arrested and charged with reckless homicide by motor vehicle, according to the Plymouth County district attorney’s office. He was arrested on Monday night and arraigned in Hingham District Court on Tuesday morning.
According to court documents, Mr Rein told investigators he was looking for an eyeglass store when his right foot became stuck on the accelerator of his Toyota 4Runner. He attempted to brake with his left foot but was unable to stop.
CBS Boston reports that Mr Rein told investigators he had no medical issues that would impair his ability to drive. A preliminary Breathalyzer test resulted in a reading of 0.00-per cent.
Oliver O’Connell has more details here.
Driver says his foot was stuck in fatal Apple Store crash
Bradley Rein, 53, has been arrested and charged with reckless homicide
ICYMI: Police identify 65-year-old killed when SUV plowed into Massachusetts store injuring 19
The chief of trauma at South Shore Health, Dr Christopher Burns, told the press on Monday that “we have multiple patients with life-threatening injuries”.
“We have patients in the operating room and people we anticipate going into the operating room,” he added.
Two other victims were taken to Boston for treatment, officials said.
The deceased victim was later identified as Kevin Bradley, 65, of New Jersey.
Gustaf Kilander has more here.
Police identify 65-year-old killed in Apple store crash
“We have patients in the operating room and people we anticipate going into the operating room,” medical trauma chief says
Watch: Bradley Rein leaving court as held on $100,00 cash bail
Bradley Rein was seen leaving court on Tuesday after a judge ordered that he be held on a $100,000 cash bail during his arraignment hearing.
Rein was also ordered to not operate a vehicle throughout the case, and has also been asked to obtain court approval for any out-of-state travel he intends to make should he post bail.
Driver passed breathalyser test and claimed to be sober at time of incident
Bradley Rein, the driver who is facing a charge of reckless homicide by motor vehicle after the deadly Apple store crash left one person dead, told police on Monday that he wasn’t under the influence of drugs or alcohol at the time of the crash.
The 53-year-old driver voluntarily took an initial breath test, which registered a 0.0 blood alcohol content reading, the prosecutor said.
Rein also told investigators that he has no medical conditions that would’ve impaired his driving and the SUV did not have any known mechanical issues, officials said.
ICYMI: Everything we know about Hingham Apple store crash
A car crashed into an Apple store in the Boston suburb of Hingham on Monday morning, leading to the death of one person while at least 19 have been injured.
The driver of the SUV that plowed into the store was identified as 53-year-old Bradley Rein.
He was arrested on charges of reckless homicide with a motor vehicle and was arraigned in Hingham District Court on Tuesday.
Judge Heather Bradley ordered that the 53-year-old be held on $100,000 cash bail, at the prosecutor’s request.
An attorney representing Rein entered a plea of not guilty on his behalf during his arraignment hearing in Hingham District Court on Tuesday morning. She’d also requested that his bail be set at $20,000 or no higher than $50,000, but the judge ruled in favour of the prosecutor’s request.
Rein was also ordered to not operate a motor vehicle for the duration of the case, as per the prosecutor’s request, to obtain court approval for out-of-state travel.
If he is charged with another crime during the duration of the case, he could be held without bail for up to 90 days should he do so, the Judge Bradley added.
Continue reading the full explainer here on everything we know about the Apple store crash.
Everything we know about Massachusetts Apple store crash
The driver, Bradley Rein, is being held on a $100,000 cash bail for charges of reckless homicide with a motor vehicle
Two victims from car crash are in critical condition while another six remain in hospital
South Shore Hospital, one of the hospitals that accepted a total of 18 patients on Monday after the deadly car crash in Hingham, told The Patriot Ledger that there were eight people still being treated at their facilities having discharged 10 patients as of Tuesday morning.
Two of those patients are still in critical condition and six more were receiving treatment in other areas of the hospital as of 11:45am update on Tuesday.
Attorney representing driver in Apple store crash calls incident an ‘accident'
Alison King, the court-appointed lawyer for Bradley Rein on Tuesday during his arraignment, described Monday’s crash that left one person dead and 19 injured as “horrific” but also contended that the incident in which her client was the driver was an “accident”.
“Though the outcome of this accident was horrific … It was just that. It was an accident,” said Ms King. “He was cooperative with police and was not under the influence of alcohol. ... It’s just really unfortunate.”
Driver pleads not guilty, held on $100,000 cash bail
Driver Bradley Rein, 53, who was arrested and charged with reckless homicide by motor vehicle after the deadly Apple store crash left one person dead and at least 19 injured, entered a not guilty plea at his arraignment on Tuesday.
Rein, who lives in Natick, was ordered to held on $100,000 cash bail, per the prosecutor’s request, and was also ordered not to drive and not to leave the state without the court’s permission.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies