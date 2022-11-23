✕ Close At least one killed after car crashes into Apple store in Hingham, Massachusetts

The driver of a car that crashed into an Apple store in the Boston suburb of Hingham, killing one person and injuring 19 others, is being held on a $100,000 cash bail after he entered a not guilty plea at his arraignment on Tuesday.

Bradley Rein, 53, is facing a charge of reckless homicide by motor vehicle, according to Plymouth County District Attorney Tim Cruz.

The cause of the crash on Monday is still under investigation.

According to court documents from the hearing, Rein told police he was looking for an eyeglass store at a shopping centre when his right foot became stuck on the accelerator. He said he used his left foot to try to brake but couldn’t stop the vehicle from crashing through the front of the store, the documents say.

“Though the outcome of this accident was horrific … It was just that. It was an accident,” said Rein’s court-appointed lawyer on Tuesday.

Kevin Bradley, 65, was identified as the victim killed when the black SUV plowed into the store.

Rein’s next court appearance is set for 22 December.