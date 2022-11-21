Police arrive after car fatally crashes into Massachusetts Apple store

At least one person has died and 14 were injured after a car crashed into an Apple store in a Boston suburb.

This video shows police vehicles arriving at the scene in Hingham on Monday, 21 November.

The Patriot Ledger reported that all 14 injured were hospitalized after a black SUV smashed into the store.

People were trapped inside the shop as they waited for a tow truck to pull the vehicle out.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.