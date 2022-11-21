✕ Close At least one killed after car crashes into Apple store in Hingham, Massachusetts

At least 14 people have been transported to area hospitals and one has died after an SUV crashed into an Apple store in Massachusetts on Monday.

Per The Patriot Ledger, four of those transported are in critical condition.

The outlet also noted that the SUV drove into the Apple store in the Derby Street shopping center and police were called to remove the car. The vehicle had been against the back wall and trapped people inside the store.

This is a developing story.