Apple store crash - live: One dead and many injured after car plows into store outside Boston
A car has crashed into an Apple store in the Boston suburb of Hingham, killing one person and injuring at least ten
At least 14 people have been transported to area hospitals and one has died after an SUV crashed into an Apple store in Massachusetts on Monday.
Per The Patriot Ledger, four of those transported are in critical condition.
The outlet also noted that the SUV drove into the Apple store in the Derby Street shopping center and police were called to remove the car. The vehicle had been against the back wall and trapped people inside the store.
This is a developing story.
Total injured in crash remains unclear
In photos and video shared by WCVB, a large hole could be seen in the glass front of the store. Multiple people outside the store were being tended to by first responders.
It’s unclear how many in total were injured, though a nurse at South Shore Hospital told WCVB they were informed “to expect anywhere between seven to 10 victims” in their emergency room.
