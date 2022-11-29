Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A man in Colorado is in custody after he allegedly armed himself with “multiple firearms” and barricaded himself inside with at least two hostages, local police said.

Late Monday night, the Boulder Police Department sent a tweet alerting the public that officers had responded to a call about a “possible hostage situation” at approximately 10pm local time after they’d received a tipoff from neighbouring Lafayette Police Department.

Authorities warned residents living near the home where they suspected the hostage situation to be unfolding to avoid the 3300 block of Broadway and Iris, in the Colorado city’s northwest end.

“We are currently responding to a man barricaded inside a residence. This is a very active scene and more information will be coming shortly,” the force tweeted.

In an update shared at 11.29pm, approximately an hour after the initial post was made, the force confirmed that they were able to safely evacuate and rescue the two hostages being detained inside the home.

At that time, however, the suspect remained barricaded inside the home with what was described by police as “multiple firearms”.

Throughout the course of rescuing the two individuals, who have not been identified, police said that one officer fired their gun, but “no one was struck”.

At approximately 12.45am local time, nearly three hours after the hostage situation probe began, Boulder Police confirmed in a tweet that the suspect had been arrested and taken into custody.

The identity of the suspect has not been released, and the force did not disclose if the suspect had been apprehended with or without injury.

Boulder Police did not immediately respond to a request for comment from The Independent.