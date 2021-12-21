13-year-old boy charged with fatal shooting of 5-year-old brother in Pennsylvania

‘He stated he pulled the trigger out of anger but couldn’t recall exactly what he was angry about at the moment,’ the charging document says

Nathan Place
New York
Tuesday 21 December 2021 23:59
<p>Police say they’ve arrested Keegan McGivern, 13, over the shooting death of his 5-year-old brother </p>

Police say they’ve arrested Keegan McGivern, 13, over the shooting death of his 5-year-old brother

(Getty Images)

A 13-year-old boy has been charged with homicide after police say he fatally shot his own 5-year-old brother.

On 22 November, police in Penn Hills, Pennsylvania received a call about a shooting incident at a house on Prescott Drive. When they got to the scene, they found four unsupervised children, one of them bleeding from a gunshot wound. The boy was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Then police began investigating, which finally led them to the victim’s older brother.

“It was later discovered, through the investigative process, that the 13-year-old pointed the firearm at his 5-year-old sibling and pulled the trigger while believing that the safety was on,” the Allegheny County Police Department said. “Based on the sequence of events, statements from individuals involved, and consultation with the district attorney’s office, the 13-year-old juvenile will be charged with a general count of homicide.”

Recommended

Keegan McGivern, 13, was arrested on 14 December, after his grandmother brought him to Allegheny County Police headquarters, the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review reported. He has been charged with criminal homicide and possession of a firearm by a minor.

According to the criminal complaint, Keegan told police that on the day of the shooting, he was angry at his siblings for jumping on a bed and not stopping when he told them to cut it out. Wanting to scare them, he picked up his father’s Smith & Wesson 9mm pistol, which had been left loose in the room, and pointed it at Connor.

“He stated he pulled the trigger out of anger but couldn’t recall exactly what he was angry about at the moment,” the charging document says.

Keegan is being charged as an adult, the Allegheny County District Attorney’s Office has said, because in Pennsylvania, a homicide charge cannot be brought in juvenile court.

“What happened in Penn Hills was an intentional act that resulted in the tragic death of a 5-year-old,” the DA’s office said in a statement.

Police have also said the children’s parents are partly to blame, and may face charges as well.

“Detectives determined that four children (ages 13, 6, 5, and 3) were left unsupervised while a loaded and unsecured handgun was left within the reach of each child,” the Allegheny police pointed out in their statement. “Detectives are also conferring with prosecutors to determine the level of parental culpability, for which criminal charges are anticipated.”

Police encourage anyone with information on the shooting to call the Allegheny County Police Tip line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS (1-833-255-8477) or send in a tip via the department’s social media.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged in