Authorities in Florida say they are ‘actively’ investigating a possible sighting of Brian Laundrie captured on a deer camera.

Sam Bass said that he spotted the man at 6:17 a.m. Monday in the town of Baker, Florida, about 500 miles away from Mr Laundrie’s home in North Port.

“I’m not saying this is the guy but whoever was on my trail camera this morning in Baker, Fl strongly fits the description of Brian Laundrie,” Mr Bass wrote on Facebook.

“Authorities have been contacted but people in the North West Florida area be on the look out.”

Authorities are looking in to a potential sighting of Brian Laundrie on a deer cam (Facebook / Sam Bass)

Mr Laundrie was has not been seen since leaving his parent’s home last Tuesday, and telling them he was going for a hike in the nearby Carlton Reserve.

He has since been named a person of interest in the disappearance of his girlfriend Gabby Petito, 22, whose body is believed to have been found in Wyoming on Sunday.

The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office told the New York Post they were looking into the possible sighting.

“We are aware and are actively checking it out,” sheriff’s spokeswoman Michele Nicholson said.

“At this point, there is no confirmation.”

Police returned to the 25,000 acre Carlton Reserve on Tuesday to search for Mr Laundrie.