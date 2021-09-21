Brian Laundrie search returns to ‘gator and snake-infested’ Florida swamp land

Law enforcement agencies in Florida will resume their search of a “vast and unforgiving” nature reserve near the home of Brian Laundrie on Tuesday, a week after the missing person of interest was last seen.

North Port Police spokesman Josh Taylor told WFLA the search operation at the Carlton Reserve would continue after a multi-agency manhunt over the weekend failed to turn up any trace of Mr Laundrie.

“A weekend ground search and aerial search Monday of the 25,000-acre reserve has yet to yield any answers, but we must press on,” Mr Taylor said.

Large parts of the reserve are under water, and packed with dangerous wildlife, Mr Taylor added.

“Please be aware, the Carlton Reserve is a vast and unforgiving location at times. It is currently waist-deep in water in many areas.

“This is dangerous work for the search crews as they are wading through gator and snake-infested swamps and flooded hiking and biking trails.”

Mr Laundrie left his family home last Tuesday, telling his parents he was going hiking in the Carlton Reserve.

He was reported missing on Friday after police went to his house to speak to his parents.

His Ford Mustang car was found parked near the reserve was later driven back to his parents home, before being seized by police.

FBI agents and North Port Police executed a search warrant on the Laundrie family home on Monday.

Investigators are resuming their search for Brian Laundrie (Instagram)

The 23-year-old was last week named a “person of interest” in the disappearance of his girlfriend Gabby Petito during a cross-country ‘van-life’ tour.

Remains believed to belong to Ms Petito were found in the Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming on Sunday. An autopsy is expected to be completed on Tuesday.

The search will be conducted by several law enforcement agencies including the FBI, Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office, Sarasota Police Department, Venice Police Department and K9 search and rescue teams, Mr Taylor said.

Authorities have broadened their search for Mr Laundrie across several states.

There were several unconfirmed sightings of Mr Laundrie in Alabama in the last few days.