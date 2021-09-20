Authorities in Alabama are looking into potential sightings of Brian Laundrie in the state over the weekend, widening the search for the missing “person of interest” in Gaby Petito’s death.

Officers from the Mobile Police Department received information that Mr Laundrie may have been in Tillman’s Corner, southwest of the city, 600 miles (965kms) from his home in North Port Florida.

NBC 15 reported a large police presence near a Walmart in Tillman’s Corner on Monday afternoon.

Several media outlets reported a body had been found near a dumpster at the location. There is no confirmation that these two incidents are related.

Mr Laundrie left the home he shared with his parents last Tuesday, telling them he was going for a hike in the nearby Carlton Reserve.

A large-scale police search operation at the weekend failed to turn up any trace of the missing man.

He is a person of interest in the disappearance of his girlfriend Gabby Petito, 22, whose body was found in a remote section of Wyoming’s Grand Teton National Park on Sunday.

Florida police and FBI agents swarmed the Laundrie family home on Monday as they executed a search warrant.