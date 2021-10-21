✕ Close Watch live as coroner gives update on Gabby Petito autopsy

The FBI confirmed that partial human remains were found inside the Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park on Wednesday near where a backpack and notebook believed to have been Brian Laundrie’s were found earlier in the day. Mr Laundrie’s parents visited the park to examine the items. The Sarasota medical examiner has been called to the scene, as have human remains detecting dogs.

Shortly after an FBI press conference announcing the findings protesters began chanting “Justice for Gabby.”

A large tent has been erected at the park where the clothes were found. The clothes were found shortly after Mr Laundrie’s parents joined law enforcement to search the park on Wednesday morning.

The attorney representing Mr Laundrie’s parents has said that Mr Laundrie’s parents are being “tortured” by protesters “in their own home.”

“They are being tortured in their own home by these protesters outside,” Steven Bertolino, was quoted as saying by the Insider.

Gabby Petito’s parents said they want a face to face meeting with Mr Laundrie’s parents so they can ask them why they are continuing to protect their son in the face of mounting evidence that he may have been involved with the woman’s murder.

Meanwhile, Mr Laundrie’s father, Chris, received court summons for tearing up a protester’s sign. The sign read “What if it was Cassie?” and had been placed on the family’s front lawn.

It appears that police may be permanently scaling back their search for Mr Laundrie at the Carlton Reserve. However, that has not stopped the overall search for Mr Laundrie, including a number of false alarms.

Earlier, a man resembling Mr Laundrie found himself handcuffed by US Marshals. The man looked so similar to Mr Laundrie that he adopted the trial name “Not Brian” to ward off the comparison.