Brian Laundrie - update: Crowd chants ‘justice for Gabby’ during FBI conference after human remains found
The FBI confirmed that partial human remains were found inside the Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park on Wednesday near where a backpack and notebook believed to have been Brian Laundrie’s were found earlier in the day. Mr Laundrie’s parents visited the park to examine the items. The Sarasota medical examiner has been called to the scene, as have human remains detecting dogs.
Shortly after an FBI press conference announcing the findings protesters began chanting “Justice for Gabby.”
A large tent has been erected at the park where the clothes were found. The clothes were found shortly after Mr Laundrie’s parents joined law enforcement to search the park on Wednesday morning.
The attorney representing Mr Laundrie’s parents has said that Mr Laundrie’s parents are being “tortured” by protesters “in their own home.”
“They are being tortured in their own home by these protesters outside,” Steven Bertolino, was quoted as saying by the Insider.
Gabby Petito’s parents said they want a face to face meeting with Mr Laundrie’s parents so they can ask them why they are continuing to protect their son in the face of mounting evidence that he may have been involved with the woman’s murder.
Meanwhile, Mr Laundrie’s father, Chris, received court summons for tearing up a protester’s sign. The sign read “What if it was Cassie?” and had been placed on the family’s front lawn.
It appears that police may be permanently scaling back their search for Mr Laundrie at the Carlton Reserve. However, that has not stopped the overall search for Mr Laundrie, including a number of false alarms.
Earlier, a man resembling Mr Laundrie found himself handcuffed by US Marshals. The man looked so similar to Mr Laundrie that he adopted the trial name “Not Brian” to ward off the comparison.
What would happen if Brian Laundrie is never found?
With human remains found at a campsite believed to belong to Brian Laundrie, The Independent’s Graig Graziosi asks what would happen if the prime suspect is Gabby Petito’s murder is not found alive. Can his parents be charged with a crime? Can he be tried in absentia?
“In the meantime, former FBI agents have warned that the agency cannot indefinitely task agents to hunting Mr Laundrie, and that at some point - likely soon - the agency will have to shift focus back to its primary mission. Even Dog the Bounty Hunter - who sustained an ankle injury - has left Florida to return to Colorado, vowing he would rejoin the search if a “solid lead” surfaces.”
Family and friends of murdered radio personality Gaby Ramos hold candlelight vigil
Activist Martha Black remembers Gaby Ramos as a “marvellous woman” whose “light has not been dulled and voice has not been turned off… she was positive, she was happy, she was sunshine,” writes The Independent’s Enrique Limón.
“Calling on the Gabby Petito case, Ms Black asked the media present to continue sharing Ms Ramos’ story and image after the initial wave of interest quiets down.”
Family and friends of murdered radio personality Gaby Ramos hold candlelight vigil
Authorities have issued an arrest warrant for homicide against the 38-year-old’s ex fiancé, who fled the scene
Brian Laundrie parents respond to remains found at campsite
Chris and Roberta Laundrie, through their attorney Steven Bertolino, confirmed they directed authorities to the campsite where the remains were found but said they would wait for forensic identification before saying more.
Read the full statement below, via News Nation Now reporter Brain Entin:
“Chris and Roberta Laundrie were at the reserve earlier today when human remains and some of Brian’s possessions were located in an area where they had initially advised law enforcement that Brian may be. Chris and Roberta will wait for the forensic identification of the human remains before making any additional comments.”
FBI calls Gabby Petito death ‘murder’ for first time after human remains found in Brian Laundrie search
Investigators are now calling the death of Gabby Petito “murder” following the discovery of human remains believed to belong to suspect Brian Laundrie.
At a press conference announcing the discovery at a campsite in Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park, FBI special agent in charge of the bureau’s Tampa office, Michael McPherson, said it would take some time to confirm whether the remains belong to Mr Laundrie.
“A person of interest in the murder of Gabby Petito,” Mr McPherson said.
The case has been ruled a homicide by the Teton County Coroner, and this is believed to be the first time her death has been described as murder by a law enforcement official.
The difference between homicide and murder is a significant legal distinction, as homicide is a broad term that includes both the legal and illegal killing of one person by another person. A murder, however, is when that killing is illegal and done with some form of malice or intent. All murders are homicide, but not all homicides are murders.
Watch FBI announcement that items belonging to Brian Laundrie and partial human remains found at park near Carlton Reserve
The FBI announced that a backpack and notebook believed to have belonged to Brian Laundrie as well as partial human remains were found at a park near the Carlton Reserve.
FBI confirms human remains and items believed to have belonged to Brian Laundrie found at park near Carlton Reserve
FBI special agent Michael McPherson confirmed that human remains and personal items were found today. The items are believed to have belonged to Brian Laundrie in an area that was previously underwater.
“Earlier today, we found what appears to be human remains along with personal items including a backpack and a notebook which appeared to belong to Mr Laundrie,” Mr McPherson said.
Mr McPherson said teams will likely be on site for several days investigating the findings. He also referred to Gabby Petito’s death as a “murder.”
Portions of the Carlton Reserve and a connecting park will remain closed to the public. The investigation is still considered active as the FBI continues to investigating the findings.
Protesters began chanting “Justice for Gabby” immediately after the press conference ended.
The Independent’s Bevan Hurley has more on the announcement below...
Protesters chant as FBI reveal remains found next to Brian Laundrie’s notebook
FBI press conference reveals new details about human remains located in Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park
Watch the FBI update on Carlton Reserve discoveries live
The FBI is holding a press briefing today at 4:30pm EST to discuss items found at a park connected to the Carlton Reserve today that are believed to have belonged to Brian Laundrie.
Human remains were also reportedly found, but it those claims have not been confirmed by law enforcement.
Watch live as FBI hold press conference after remains found in search for Brian Laundrie
The FBI are holding a press conference after human remains were found at Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park on Wednesday.Remains were discovered by police close to where belongings believed to have been Brian Laundrie’s were found earlier in the day.A senior law enforcement official told NBC they are located in the vast, alligator-infested swampland in a location that had previously been underwater.There has not yet been any official confirmation that the remains belong to Mr Laundrie, who is a “person of interest” in Gabby Petito’s death.Sign up to our breaking news email alerts here.
Who are Brian Laundrie’s parents, Chris and Roberta?
Brian Laundrie’s parents have become the focus of countless hours of press and social media attention in the wake of Gabby Petito’s death and their son’s disappearance.
Who are they and why have they received so much attention over the course of the case?
The Independent’s Bevan Hurley has those answers in the story below...
Temporary flight restriction issued over Carlton Reserve
The FAA has issued a temporary flight restriction over the Carlton Reserve where police are examining items that were found they believe may have belonged to Brian Laundrie.
Partial human remains were also reportedly found at the park connected to the reserve. Law enforcement has not confirmed that remains have been found.
The FBI is holding a press conference at 4:30pm EST to give an update on today’s findings.
Partial human remains have been discovered at the Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park near Carlton Reserve. The remains were found near items that are believed to have belonged to Brian Laundrie.
What happens if the remains belong to Mr Laundrie? What happens if he’s never found? What would that mean for the Gabby Petito case?
The Independent’s Graig Graziosi has more on the story below...
What would happen if Brian Laundrie is never found?
