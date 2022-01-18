The father of UCLA student Brianna Kupfer who was stabbed last week in Los Angeles at a store said he is worried about the spike in crimes and slammed the politicians.

Talking to Fox news, the deceased woman’s father Todd Kupfer said: “Crime is truly spiking, and we have a lot of criminals on the streets that should not be out.”

The 24-year-old graduate design student was stabbed to death by a person on Thursday after an unknown person entered the upscale furniture shop “Croft House” where she worked, officials said.

She was found dead on the floor by a customer who entered the furniture store 20 minutes later.

Mr Kupfer has blamed the politicians for inaction as the crime rate in the city surges, reported Fox News.

He said: “We have a lot of politicians that somehow forgot about people and think the key to getting elected is to support the lowest rung of our society and to give them rights and somehow that’s the answer to getting votes.”

The grieving father said his daughter was a kind soul who was always trying to make everything around her better.

“She was a kind soul and always was trying to make herself better and everything around her better," Mr Kupfer said, the report added.

"She cared about people."

A resident of Pacific Palisades, Kupfer was working part-time for about a year at the store as a consultant.

The Los Angeles police said that the suspect was not known to Kupfer and was a random walk in to the store.

“The suspect attacked the victim with a knife and fled the scene through the back door. There is no known motive at this time,” the police said in a statement.

The suspect is identified as a Black male of unknown age wearing a dark hoody, sunglasses, a white N-95 mask, dark skinny jeans, dark shoes. He was also carrying a dark back pack.

“Based on evidence discovered by detectives, the suspect is believed to be homeless,” the LA police has said.

The police officials are seeking public help to find the suspect and to contact West Bureau Homicide investigators at (213) 382-9470.

“During non-business hours or on weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (877-527-3247). Anyone wishing to remain anonymous should call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477),” the police has said.

Officials have said tipsters can also contact Crime Stoppers by texting to phone number 274637 (C-R-I-M-E-S on most keypads) with a cell phone.