Bronx shooting: Police hunt suspect after man shot inside hospital emergency room
New York City crimewave continues as man shot in hospital ER
A man has been shot inside an emergency room at Jacobi Medical Center in the Bronx.
The shooting occurred in a vestibule of the ER waiting room around noon on Tuesday.
A 35-year-old man was shot in the left forearm after getting into a dispute with the suspected gunman in the lobby of the hospital, police sources told the Bronx Times.
He is in a stable condition and is expected to survive.
The suspect fired four times before fleeing the hospital just after 12.30pm wearing a black hoodie, red shirt jacket and jeans, according to reports.
The Bronx Times reported that the two men knew each other and described the shooting as a “targeted attack”.
The hospital did not carry out weapons checks.
New York City has seen a surge in shootings in the first three weeks of 2022.
