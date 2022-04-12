Brooklyn’s Sunset Park neighbourhood is reeling after a subway station attack that left at least five shot and 13 wounded on Tuesday morning.

Sunset Park is located on the southwestern edge of Brooklyn overlooking the Upper Bay between New York and New Jersey, with views of the Statue of Liberty.

The neighbourhood is named after the 24.5-acre hilltop park at its centre, with a thriving Chinatown on one side and a predominantly Latino community on the other.

The waterfront is a popular draw for creatives and artists at the Industry City warehouses.

The area was rocked on Tuesday when an attack unfolded at the 36th Street subway station in the middle of rush hour - prompting lockdowns at schools.

Police responded to the scene at about 8.30am after receiving reports of smoke inside the station.

At least five people sustained gunshots, according to local reports, and 13 injured have been taken to hospitals, the Fire Department of New York (FDNY) said.

An unnamed law enforcement official told the New York Times police are searching for a man wearing a gas mask and an orange construction vest.

Another law enforcement source briefed on the situation said preliminary information suggested a suspect was dressed in construction attire, according to the Associated Press.

Map showing location of Sunset Park neighbourhood in Brooklyn (NYC.gov)

Sources said a masked man threw a device in the air and began shooting, striking several commuters.

Graphic photos posted to Twitter showed injured commuters covered in blood.

Witness Roddy Broke tweeted: “Either shots or a bomb went off at 36th Street. Scariest moment of my life, man.”

Few confirmed details have been given about the “undetonated devices” found at the station, but the NYPD said none of them were “active” amid unverified social media reports that an explosion may have gone off.

Train service on the D, N and R lines, which pass through the 36th Street station, has been disrupted during an investigation.

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority posted a service alert about the “incident” but did not provide any additional details.

The agency said the B, F and Q lines would also face “major delays”.

Police have directed the public to steer clear of the area around 36th Street and 4th Avenue in Brooklyn.