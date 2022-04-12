Multiple people shot and unexploded devices found in Brooklyn subway attack, FDNY say

Several people have been shot and undetonated devices have been found after an attack on the Brooklyn subway on Tuesday morning, the FDNY say.

NBC New York reported that several shots were fired at the Sunset Park station, near Fourth Avenue and 36th Street at around 8:30am.

Sources said a man that appeared to be dressed in an MTA uniform threw a device in the air and began shooting, striking several commuters.

ADVISORY: Due to an investigation, avoid the area of 36th Street and 4th Avenue area in Brooklyn. Expect emergency vehicles and delays in the surrounding area. pic.twitter.com/xPIAHbtSA7 — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) April 12, 2022

NBC reported that some of the sounded jumped on a train to escape the gunfire.

Witness Roddy Broke wrote on Twitter: “Either shots or a bomb went off at 36th Street. Scariest moment of my life, man.”

Wounded people were seen emerging from the 36th St and 25th St stations, the New York Daily News reported.

The FDNY said it was responding to reports of smoke coming from the 36th St station just after 8.30am.

The NYPD have warned New Yorkers to avoid the area.

There is no D/N/R service in Brooklyn and some stations in Manhattan.



Expect major delays on B/D/F N/Q/R trains.



Take alternate subway or bus lines.



What's Happening?

There is a major disruption to service while NYPD responds to an incident at 36 St.



More info 👇 pic.twitter.com/5uZMXkOOK7 — NYCT Subway. Wear a Mask. (@NYCTSubway) April 12, 2022

The D, N and R lines have been suspended, and there will be severe delays on the B, D and F lines, the MTA said.