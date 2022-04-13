New surveillance footage allegedly shows Frank James on his way to the Brooklyn subway attack.

The video, obtained by CBS News, shows Mr James wearing a high-vis vest, wheeling a cart, and carrying a bag.

Mr James was named as a suspect in the subway attack in Sunset Park on Tuesday that left 28 people injured, including 10 with gunshot wounds.

The gunman fired at least 33 times with a Glock 9-millimeter handgun, and police say he would have inflicted more damage if the weapon hadn’t jammed.

A gun, magazines, gas canisters and fireworks were recovered from the scene.

Police have offered a $50,000 reward for information leading to a conviction in the case.

In the footage released on Wednesday, Mr James appears to be walking with a limp in the footage.

Surveillance footage believed to show the suspect (CBS2)

A former neighbour who said Mr James moved into the unit next to hers in Milwaukee last year also described him as having a limp.

The suspect in the shooting, who is still at large 30 hours after the attack, was described as a Black male with a “heavy build” standing at around 5’5” and 180lbs. He was said to have been wearing a gas mask and green “construction-style” vest over a grey hooded sweatshirt.